Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Named First School to Join Atlas Air’s Pathway to Success Program for Pilots

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW), today announced it has launched its Pathway to Success Program for pilots with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.



Embry-Riddle is the first school to participate in the program through which Atlas Air will recruit, train and hire qualified graduates of Embry-Riddle’s Daytona Beach, Florida Aeronautical Science degree program.

“We are excited to partner with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, a leader in aviation education, through our Pathway to Success program for pilots,” said John W. Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide. “Atlas Air will further enhance our stellar workforce by recruiting highly qualified pilots directly from Embry-Riddle. Those students will have first access to join our talented team at Atlas Air and fly our formidable fleet around the world on behalf of our highly diversified customers.”

Placing Graduates in Rewarding Careers

This program is designed to place highly trained aviators into professional positions.

“A key goal at Embry-Riddle is to help graduates secure meaningful, well-paying jobs,” said Dr. Alan Stolzer, dean of the College of Aviation at Embry-Riddle’s Daytona Beach, Florida campus. “We also strive to support the industry by preparing skilled aviators who are exceptional decision makers. Embry-Riddle’s agreement with Atlas Air is well aligned with both of those objectives. It is a win-win for our graduates and for the aviation industry.”

Dr. Ken Byrnes, chair of the Flight Department at Embry-Riddle’s Daytona Beach Campus said, “The new agreement with Atlas Air will provide students with an exciting opportunity to work for a literal giant in the aviation industry. Because Atlas Air operates a large Boeing fleet, including 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft, students who are hired by the company will have opportunities to fly cargo as well as passenger missions, both domestically and internationally.”

Captain Jeff Carlson, Senior Vice President of Flight Operations at Atlas Air and a graduate of Embry-Riddle, said First Officer trainees in Atlas Air’s Pathway to Success program enjoy benefits including a monthly stipend, medical benefits, 401k, required courses and check rides.

“Pilots who successfully complete our comprehensive training program are eligible to fly our widebody fleet throughout our global network, depending on their credentials, as they build their careers with Atlas Air,” said Captain Carlson.

Program Criteria

Embry-Riddle graduates selected to take part in the Atlas Air Pathway to Success program will be granted preferential interviews with Atlas Air. To be considered, candidates must meet these and other criteria:

Bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical Science (3.0 grade point average and an exceptional flight-training record)

First Class medical certificate

Three full semesters of service as a full-time Certified Flight Instructor

FAA Commercial Pilots certificate with a multi-engine rating

FAA Flight Instructor certificate

Graduate with academic experience required for Restricted Airline Transport Pilot (R-ATP)

Reach R-ATP eligibility and required minimum flying experience within two years of graduation



A video introduction and letter of recommendation are among the program’s other requirements. For complete details, and to determine eligibility, Embry-Riddle students should contact Lauren Burmester in Career Services, lauren.burmester@erau.edu.

About Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Reporters worldwide contact Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for content experts in all aspects of aviation, aviation business, aerospace, engineering and STEM-related fields. Our faculty experts specialize in unmanned and autonomous systems, security and intelligence, air traffic and airport management, astronomy, human factors psychology, meteorology, spaceflight operations, urban air mobility and much more. Visit the Embry-Riddle Newsroom for story ideas.

Embry-Riddle educates 32,500+ students at its residential campuses in Daytona Beach, Florida and Prescott, Arizona, at approximately 110 Worldwide Campus locations and through online degree programs. U.S. News & World Report has named Embry-Riddle Worldwide the nation’s No. 1 provider of online bachelor’s degree programs.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

