Britt Meelby Jensen appointed new CEO of Ambu

The Board of Directors of Ambu A/S has appointed Britt Meelby Jensen as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Britt Meelby Jensen has served as board member of Ambu since 2019, a position she will step down from when she takes over the position as CEO on 20 May 2022 and replaces Juan Jose Gonzalez who will leave Ambu after three years and support the new CEO in the transition as needed.

“Since Juan Jose Gonzalez joined as CEO in 2019, Ambu has made good progress and achieved important milestones on the strategic transformation into the world’s largest single-use endoscopy company. However, the Covid-19 pandemic, the recent macroeconomic headwind and a weaker than originally expected financial performance require that we execute differently on our strategy. With more than 20 years of experience within healthcare and general management, and her work on the Ambu board, we are convinced that Britt Meelby Jensen is the right profile to take over as CEO as we continue to lead the way in the creation of the single-use endoscopy market. The overall strategic direction is unchanged but in the coming period, Britt Meelby Jensen will, together with the board and her leadership team, evaluate the need for tactical and operational adjustments to the strategy. On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank Juan Jose for his contributions to Ambu,” said Jørgen Jensen, Chairman of Ambu’s Board of Directors.

A seasoned life science CEO

Britt Meelby Jensen, born in 1973, has more than 20 years of experience from the life science industry. From 2019 Britt Meelby Jensen served as CEO of Swedish Atos Medical until she led the sale of the company to Coloplast in early 2022. From 2015 to 2019, Britt Meelby Jensen was CEO of Zealand Pharma. Prior to this, Britt Meelby Jensen has served as CEO of Dako and had several leadership positions in Novo Nordisk. Britt Meelby Jensen is board member of Novo Holdings and the Hempel Foundation and Hempel Invest. She holds a MSc in International Marketing and Management from Copenhagen Business School and an MBA from Solvay Business School in Brussels.

“I’m honoured and excited to take on the position as CEO and to get the opportunity to contribute with my experience and insight to strengthen Ambu’s position on the single-use endoscopy market, together with our talented colleagues around the world. From my time on the board, I have a good knowledge of the company, the products and the market,” said Britt Meelby Jensen.

Juan Jose Gonzalez commented: “I’m proud of my contributions to develop the single-use endoscopy market and to strengthen Ambu’s position in the market. Ambu is one of the fastest growing medtech companies and I remain confident of Ambu’s potential. I wish Britt the best of luck in her new position.”

Financial guidance unchanged

This announcement does not change the financial guidance for 2021/22 as provided in the interim report for Q2 2021/22 on 5 May 2022:

Organic growth of 13%+

EBIT margin 5%+

One-off costs associated with the change of CEO of DKK 13m will be accounted for in the interim report for Q3 2021/22.

