Changes to KommuneKredit’s Board of Directors as of 1 June 2022

In accordance with the articles of association new elections have been held for KommuneKredit’s Board of Directors for the election period 1 June 2022 to 31 May 2026.

The election period for KommuneKredit’s Board of Directors follows the election period for municipal and regional councils staggered by 5 months. 6 board members are elected by the municipalities, 2 by the regions and 2 independent members – possessing qualifications within accounting, auditing, financial or risk management – are elected by the Board of Directors.

The following will resign from the Board of Directors as of 31 May 2022:

Kaj V. Holm, Independent Member

Former Mayor Lars Krarup, Municipality of Herning

Regional Council Member Leila Lindén, Capital Region of Denmark

Former Mayor Erik Nielsen, Municipality of Rødovre

Former Mayor Hans Toft, Municipality of Gentofte

The following will join the Board of Directors as of 1 June 2022:

Mayor Michael Fenger, Municipality of Gentofte

Mayor Henrik Hvidesten, Municipality of Ringsted

Susanne Kure, Independent Member

Regional Council Member Tormod Olsen, Capital Region of Denmark

Mayor Peter Sørensen, Municipality of Horsens

For the coming election period the Board of Directors will thus consist of:

Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen, Independent Member*

Mayor Michael Fenger, Municipality of Gentofte

Regional Council Member Martin Geertsen, Capital Region of Denmark

Mayor Henrik Hvidesten, Municipality of Ringsted

Mayor Mikael Klitgaard, Municipality of Brønderslev

Susanne Kure, Independent Member

Mayor Erik Lauritzen, Municipality of Sønderborg

Mayor Thomas Lykke Pedersen, Municipality of Fredensborg

Regional Council Member Tormod Olsen, Capital Region of Denmark

Mayor Peter Sørensen, Municipality of Horsens

*The election period for one of the independent members is staggered by 2 years relative to the rest of the Board of Directors.

The inaugural meeting of the new Board of Directors will be held on 2 June 2022 at which time a chairman and vice-chairman will be appointed.