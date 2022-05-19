Changes to KommuneKredit’s Board of Directors as of 1 June 2022

In accordance with the articles of association new elections have been held for KommuneKredit’s Board of Directors for the election period 1 June 2022 to 31 May 2026.
The election period for KommuneKredit’s Board of Directors follows the election period for municipal and regional councils staggered by 5 months. 6 board members are elected by the municipalities, 2 by the regions and 2 independent members – possessing qualifications within accounting, auditing, financial or risk management – are elected by the Board of Directors.
The following will resign from the Board of Directors as of 31 May 2022:
Kaj V. Holm, Independent Member
Former Mayor Lars Krarup, Municipality of Herning
Regional Council Member Leila Lindén, Capital Region of Denmark
Former Mayor Erik Nielsen, Municipality of Rødovre
Former Mayor Hans Toft, Municipality of Gentofte
The following will join the Board of Directors as of 1 June 2022:
Mayor Michael Fenger, Municipality of Gentofte
Mayor Henrik Hvidesten, Municipality of Ringsted
Susanne Kure, Independent Member
Regional Council Member Tormod Olsen, Capital Region of Denmark
Mayor Peter Sørensen, Municipality of Horsens
For the coming election period the Board of Directors will thus consist of:
Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen, Independent Member*
Mayor Michael Fenger, Municipality of Gentofte
Regional Council Member Martin Geertsen, Capital Region of Denmark
Mayor Henrik Hvidesten, Municipality of Ringsted
Mayor Mikael Klitgaard, Municipality of Brønderslev
Susanne Kure, Independent Member
Mayor Erik Lauritzen, Municipality of Sønderborg
Mayor Thomas Lykke Pedersen, Municipality of Fredensborg
Regional Council Member Tormod Olsen, Capital Region of Denmark
Mayor Peter Sørensen, Municipality of Horsens
*The election period for one of the independent members is staggered by 2 years relative to the rest of the Board of Directors.
The inaugural meeting of the new Board of Directors will be held on 2 June 2022 at which time a chairman and vice-chairman will be appointed.