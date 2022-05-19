Vice President Kamala Harris to Speak at the AAPI Victory Celebration Hosted by AAPI Victory Power Fund to Mobilize AAPI Electorate

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, May 20, 2022, at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT, AAPI Victory Power Fund will host the first-ever AAPI Victory Celebration, followed by the AAPI Next Generation Reception. Vice President Kamala Harris, AAPI leaders, elected officials, artists and community leaders will gather on the one-year anniversary of the signing of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act to honor, empower and mobilize the country's fastest-growing voter bloc ahead of this year's midterm elections.
After record-high voter turnout for the 2020 election, AAPIs were the margin of victory in several key battleground states. It is imperative that the Asian American and Pacific Islander community continue the momentum of showing up and fulfilling their civic duty in the midterms. This event will serve as a launch of the AAPI Victory Power Fund's voter mobilization efforts for the 2022 midterm elections.
WHO:
- The Honorable Kamala D. Harris, Vice President of the United States
- The Honorable Andrew N. Kim, U.S. Representative (NJ-03)
- The Honorable Aftab Pureval, Mayor of Cincinnati
- The Honorable Michelle Wu, Mayor of Boston
- Daniel Dae Kim, Actor, Producer and Activist
- Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Emmy Award winning Host and Producer
- Aasif Mandvi, Actor and Comedian
- Prabal Gurung, Award-winning Fashion Designer and Activist
- Phillip Lim, Award-winning Fashion Designer and Activist
- Japanese Breakfast, Grammy-nominated Musician and Author
- Tamlyn Tomita, Actress and Producer
- Jose Antonio Vargas, Pulitzer Prize winning Journalist, Filmmaker and Immigration Rights Activist
- Min Jin Lee, Award-winning Author and Journalist
- Auli'i Cravalho, Actress and Singer from Disney's award-winning Moana
- Arianna "Ari" Afsar, Singer, Composer and Activist
- Beau Sia, Tony Award-winning Slam Poet
- MC Jin, Rapper, Songwriter and Activist
- Karrueche Tran, Emmy Award-winning Actress
WHAT: AAPI Victory Power Fund's AAPI Victory Celebration will celebrate the political and civic leaders who inspire the AAPI community and the achievements we've accomplished, including the one-year anniversary of the signing of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.
WHEN: Friday, May 20, 2022, 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT
WHERE: A virtual link will be provided the morning of to press who have RSVPed.
The AAPI Victory Power Fund is a 501(c)(4) focused on mobilizing Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) eligible voters and moving them to the ballot box.
This event is an external rental presented in coordination with the Kennedy Center Campus Rentals Office and is not produced by the Kennedy Center.
