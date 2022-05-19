Vice President Kamala Harris to Speak at the AAPI Victory Celebration Hosted by AAPI Victory Power Fund to Mobilize AAPI Electorate

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, May 20, 2022, at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT, AAPI Victory Power Fund will host the first-ever AAPI Victory Celebration, followed by the AAPI Next Generation Reception. Vice President Kamala Harris, AAPI leaders, elected officials, artists and community leaders will gather on the one-year anniversary of the signing of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act to honor, empower and mobilize the country's fastest-growing voter bloc ahead of this year's midterm elections.

After record-high voter turnout for the 2020 election, AAPIs were the margin of victory in several key battleground states. It is imperative that the Asian American and Pacific Islander community continue the momentum of showing up and fulfilling their civic duty in the midterms. This event will serve as a launch of the AAPI Victory Power Fund's voter mobilization efforts for the 2022 midterm elections.

Media, to RSVP for the livestream link, click here

WHO:

The Honorable Kamala D. Harris, Vice President of the United States

Vice President of the United States The Honorable Andrew N. Kim, U.S. Representative (NJ-03)

The Honorable Aftab Pureval , Mayor of Cincinnati

, Mayor of Cincinnati The Honorable Michelle Wu, Mayor of Boston

Daniel Dae Kim, Actor, Producer and Activist

Jeannie Mai Jenkins , Emmy Award winning Host and Producer

, Emmy Award winning Host and Producer Aasif Mandvi, Actor and Comedian

Prabal Gurung , Award-winning Fashion Designer and Activist

, Award-winning Fashion Designer and Activist Phillip Lim , Award-winning Fashion Designer and Activist

, Award-winning Fashion Designer and Activist Japanese Breakfast, Grammy-nominated Musician and Author

Grammy-nominated Musician and Author Tamlyn Tomita , Actress and Producer

, Actress and Producer Jose Antonio Vargas, Pulitzer Prize winning Journalist, Filmmaker and Immigration Rights Activist

Min Jin Lee, Award-winning Author and Journalist

Award-winning Author and Journalist Auli'i Cravalho , Actress and Singer from Disney's award-winning Moana

, Actress and Singer from Disney's award-winning Arianna "Ari" Afsar, Singer, Composer and Activist

Beau Sia , Tony Award-winning Slam Poet

, Tony Award-winning Slam Poet MC Jin, Rapper, Songwriter and Activist

Karrueche Tran, Emmy Award-winning Actress

WHAT: AAPI Victory Power Fund's AAPI Victory Celebration will celebrate the political and civic leaders who inspire the AAPI community and the achievements we've accomplished, including the one-year anniversary of the signing of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

WHEN: Friday, May 20, 2022, 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT

WHERE: A virtual link will be provided the morning of to press who have RSVPed.

###

The AAPI Victory Power Fund is a 501(c)(4) focused on mobilizing Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) eligible voters and moving them to the ballot box.

This event is an external rental presented in coordination with the Kennedy Center Campus Rentals Office and is not produced by the Kennedy Center.

PRESS CONTACTS

Joyce Liu

jliu@veng-group.com

202-702-3967

Claire Murchison

claire@firesidecampaigns.com

919-406-4502

Related Images











Image 1: AAPI Victory Fund Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment