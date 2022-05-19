Artificial Pancreas Market to reach 530.31 million in 2028 with a CAGR of around 8.53%, asserts Strategic Market Research. Let’s assist you in getting acquainted to some of the vital industry statsistics post Covid-19.

New York, United States, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The perennial rise in the prevalence of diabetic patients worldwide and an immense increase in expenditure for R&D activities are fuelling the growth of the Artificial Pancreas Market throughout the estimated period of 2020 to 2028. In terms of Type, the Threshold Suspended Device System segment led the largest share of approximately 71.58 % of the total market in 2020. Moreover, based on region, North America held the most dominant position globally, with a share of around 46 percent of the total market. However, the Asia-Pacific region was regarded as the fastest growing market with a decent CAGR.





To get a first-hand overview of the report, Request a Sample at

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/request-sample/artificial-pancreas-market





The detailed segmentation of the latest report published by Strategic Market Research on the Artificial Pancreas Market are as follows:

Based on Type:

Threshold Suspended Device System

Non-Threshold Suspended Device System

Control to Range System (CTR)

Control to Target System (CTT)





Based on End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others





Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Make a Direct Purchase of the latest Artificial Pancreas Market Report published in the month of December 2021. Click the below link to initiate the purchase:

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/buy-now/artificial-pancreas-market





The Market for Global Artificial Pancreas Market is predicted to reach a market value of USD 530.31 Million by 2028 from USD 275.51 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.53 percent during the forecasted period. The continuous upsurge in the number of diabetic patients worldwide is the key factor for boosting the overall growth of the Artificial Pancreas market. As per WHO, in 2019, approximately 1.5 million people died worldwide due to diabetes, and also it severely affected around 463 million individuals. It is anticipated to rise up to 700 million by the year 2045.





By Type, the Threshold Suspended Device System segment held the maximum proportion of the total Artificial Pancreas market share.

In terms of Type, Threshold Suspended Device System had the largest proportion of the market, with an overall market share of 71.58% in the year 2020. Also, this device can take action automatically and act proactively when the patient is unable to respond to the threshold suspend alarm. On the other hand, The Control to Target System (CTT) system is the fastest-growing market segment and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 37.75% throughout the entire forecasted period.





By End-User, the Hospital Market segment held the largest market share of the total Artificial Pancreas market.

In terms of End-User, the ‘Hospitals’ segment had dominated the entire Artificial Pancreas market. It is because of this factor that it comprises some of the most well-planned networks for responding to the population's healthcare needs. As per American Diabetes Association, the total cost of diagnosed diabetes in the year 2017 was approximately USD 327 Billion. (USD 237 Billion in terms of direct medical costs and USD 90 Billion in terms of productivity).





In terms of Region, North America had the biggest share of the Artificial Pancreas market.

On the regional basis, North America possesses the largest share of the market, of approximately 46% and it is expected to continue its dominance in the next upcoming years. The prime factor behind its prominence are its high level of healthcare facilities, along with the enhancement of various innovative technologies in the entire healthcare sector. The major market players in this region play a significant role in terms of the growth of the market.





Before initiating a purchase, make a Pre-order enquiry and get a detailed overview of the content of the report

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/pre-order-enquiry/artificial-pancreas-market





The list of dominating players covered in the Artificial Pancreas Market report are as follows:

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Medtronic

Admetsys

Insulet Corporation

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Beta Bionics Inc

Glooko Inc

Teladoc Health Inc

BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL Inc.

Verily Life Sciences LLC

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Dexcom

Diabeloop SA

ViaCyte Inc

JDRF

TypeZero Technologies, Inc

Dexcom Inc

Animas Corporation





Kindly go through and get access to our comprehensive coverage of myriad number of healthcare reports published in the last three months:

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/reports/healthcare





Artificial Pancreas Market: Recent Developments

On the 2 nd of January, 2020, the FDA approved the UVA-Developed Artificial Pancreas system, which is also widely known as Control-IQ. It primarily regulates and monitors the Blood Glucose Levels of Type 1 diabetes patients on an effective basis.





of January, 2020, the FDA approved the UVA-Developed Artificial Pancreas system, which is also widely known as Control-IQ. It primarily regulates and monitors the Blood Glucose Levels of Type 1 diabetes patients on an effective basis. On the 7th of May, 2021, the Bigfoot Biomedical initiative was approved by the FDA in order to introduce a pen-like insulin delivery system for all the patients and the individuals who mainly prefer injections rather than an insulin pump.





Related Reports

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Report

“Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market” Insights & Forecast 2030 published by Strategic Market Research delineates a well-explained concept regarding its key market insights and strategies. The market was valued at USD 13.42 billion in 2020, and it’s likely to grow up to USD 28.70 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR value of 7.9%. The most significant drivers of this market are the rise in the ageing population and the rapid enhancement of medical technologies regarding the early diagnosis of hypo- and hyperglycemia. The key companies that are exclusively associated with this market are Roche (Switzerland), Abbott (US), LifeScan (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Dexcom (US), Ypsomed (Switzerland), B. Braun (Germany), Ascensia (Switzerland), Nipro (Japan), Sanofi (France), ARKRAY (Japan), Prodigy Diabetes Care (US), ACON Laboratories (US), and Nova Biomedical (US).





Global Blood Transfusion Market Report

The report on “Blood transfusion Market” Insights & Forecast 2030 published by Strategic Market Research provides a clear-cut concept about its key market insights. The market was valued at USD 6.7 billion in 2021, and it’s likely to grow up to USD 9.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR value of 6%. Vital factors like the growing number of surgical operations and processes, rise in the number of accidents, blood diseases and trauma cases are propelling the Blood transfusion Market significantly. Top organizations that are involved in this market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson, Haemonetics Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Grifols SA, Macopharma SA, Fresenius Kabi, Immucor Inc.





Global Apheresis Market Report

The report on “Apheresis Market” Insights & Forecast 2030 published by Strategic Market Research asserts a detailed explanation regarding its key market insights & strategies. The market was valued at USD 1.83 billion in 2020, and it’s likely to grow up to USD 3.34 billion by 2028 with a CAGR value of 7.78 %.Some of the most significant factors that are augmenting the market’s growth are the rise in the demand for various components of blood, the increasing number of accidents globally, and the rise in government initiatives towards blood donation procedures. The prominent market players involved are Kawasumi Laboratories Inc, Asahi Kasei Medical, Kaneka Corporation, Cerus Corporation, Terumo BCT, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Haemonetics Corporation, Nikkiso, HemaCare Corporation, Fresenius Kabi.





Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Report

The report on “Enteral Feeding Devices Market” Insightsn & Forecast 2030 published by Strategic Market Research asserts a detailed explanation regarding its key market insights & strategies. The market was valued at USD 3.278 billion in 2020, and it’s likely to grow up to USD 5.379 billion by 2028 with a CAGR value of 6.3%. The increasing occurrences of chronic diseases around the globe, a continuous rise in the overall number of preterm births, rise in the geriatric population are some of the most significant parameters that are augmenting the overall growth of the market. The prominent market players involved are Becton, Dickinson and Company, CONMED Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Danone S.A., Cardinal Health Inc, Moog Inc, Cook Medical, Fresenius Kabi, Vygon Group, Nestlé S.A, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Avanos Medical Inc, Baxter International Inc, Amsino International Inc, Omex Medical Technology, Applied Medical Technology, Danumed Medizintechnik,Fuji Systems Corporation, Kentec Medical Inc, Medline Industries Inc, Vesco Medical LLC, Medela Inc, Dynarex Corporation, Alcor Scientific, etc.





Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market Report

The latest report on “Ventricular Assist DevicesMarket” Insights & Forecast 2030 published by Strategic Market Research delivers a clear-cut understanding of the various market insights. The market was valued at 1.3 billion in 2020, and it's poised to grow up to 2.59 billion by 2030 with a promising CAGR of 7.13%. The major amplifiers of this market are the rise in the demand for heart transplantation, the increase in the rate of cardiovascular diseases,few among others.The key organizations involved are Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed Medtronic, Teleflex Incorporated, SynCardia Systems, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Getinge (Sweden), CardiacAssist Inc., Berlin Heart, Jarvik Heart Inc., SENKO MEDICAL INSTRUMENT Mfg. CO., LTD., CardioDyme, World Heart Corporation, etc.





About Us:

Strategic Market Research facilitates the organizations globally in taking pivotal business decisions by furnishing the Syndicated and Customized Research Reports, which are highly precise in terms of market numbers. We believe that every firm, whether it is a startup which is in the Introduction stage of the Product Life cycle or an established one which is at the growth stage, requires market research services in order to streamline its key business blueprint. It may be related to Product Launch, Go to Market strategies, Competitive Analysis or new geographical penetration and expansion.

Contact Us:

Strategic Market Research LLP.

Sunil Kumar

US: +1-8317045538

UK: +441256636046

India: +91-8260836500

Email: info@strategicmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blog

Press Release: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/press-releases

Connect Us:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/strategic-market-research/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smrstrategic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrategicMarketResearch

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strategicmarketresearchsmr/