All Covered Ranked #1 MSP by Cloudtango for Third Consecutive Year

Ramsey, NJ, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce its IT Services Division, All Covered (All Covered) has again been ranked as the top managed service provider (MSP) in the United States by Cloudtango. Each year, Cloudtango honors the most successful MSPs across the United States. This is the fourth year All Covered has been named to Cloudtango’s MSP100 U.S. annual list, and its third time at number one.

A managed service provider is a vital ingredient when trying to operate a successful business. They also play a key role in turning IT into a distinctive advantage without straining budgets. It is for this reason that every year Cloudtango honors the most successful MSPs across the United States in what has become an industry reference due to its independent, unbiased approach, as well as in-depth analysis. In this eighth edition, MSP Select US continues to highlight technical excellence, innovation and customer satisfaction provided by the MSP industry. For 2022, the technical analysis focused on cybersecurity, support, infrastructure and cloud services.

All Covered helps its clients leverage the power of cloud to get work done smarter – and from anywhere – securely. Its team of cloud experts partners with businesses to assess their current environments and collaboratively build a cloud strategy and solution that is scalable and optimized for current as well as future business needs.

“The adoption of cloud infrastructure and applications has become essential to running a remote hybrid workplace, and we are proud of the work we have done assist our clients with data security, scalability, availability and mobility within their businesses,” said Todd Croteau, President, Global Information Technology Services, All Covered. “This incredible honor truly shows our team of cloud experts has been successful helping organizations become more agile and efficient and improve their security and resilience by moving to the cloud.”

MSP Select does underline those MSPs who play key roles in helping customers drive innovation. By being selected, All Covered demonstrated a track record of successfully delivering innovative IT solutions while exceeding customer expectations.

“Through the selection process, we have reviewed 223 different types of certifications, case studies, endorsements, and up to eight years of data,” said Jordi Vilanova, Managing Director at Cloudtango. “With the world becoming more digital, a high standard of IT services is ever more critical for businesses to stay competitive. With this in mind, we selected All Covered due to its strong commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction."

Cloudtango’s MSP100 list can be found online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers' list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Cloudtango

Cloudtango connects businesses with thousands of managed service providers (MSPs) across the globe offering an easy way to match business needs with MSP offerings throughout the industry. Our goal is to facilitate the selection process for those businesses looking to outsource their IT or require support to initiate a cloud journey. Every year Cloudtango honors the top managed service providers by publishing the MSP Select list.

# # # # #

Attachment