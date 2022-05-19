Buyback of bonds

Bank Norwegian has today conducted buybacks in BANKN24, maturing 16 September 2022, with the following terms:

NOK 314 million in BANKN24 (ISIN NO0010863574) at 100.347. The settlement date for the transaction is 23 May 2022. Total amount outstanding following the buyback is NOK 86 million.





Contact persons:



CEO and CFO Klara-Lise Aasen; phone +47 47 63 55 83; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95 89 15 39; mbe@banknorwegian.no







This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

