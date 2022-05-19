Close-Up Television Welcomes Dr. Michael Armour of Strategic Leadership Development International

DALLAS, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Close-Up Television today announced it will feature Dr. Michael Armour in an exclusive one-on-one interview with host Jim Masters.

Dr. Michael Armour is the founder and managing principal of Strategic Leadership Development International and an expert in how personal behavior and organizational dynamics influence the process of cultural change.

Since 2001, SLDI has been helping managers develop the skills they need to establish a more secure and promising future for themselves, and Dr. Armour has dedicated his life to understanding how to best help leaders tap into their potential. He has worked with more than 700 executives and entrepreneurs and trained thousands more across four continents.

Coming out of COVID, many companies are finding the way their employees want to work is going to change. Operations going forward will not at all be as they were in the pre-COVID era. Dr. Armour helps these organizations determine the best way for them to operate in this new reality, which will demand change on a number of fronts.

"Employees have discovered they really like working at home," says Dr. Armour. "They really like the flexibility of going to work whenever they feel their energy and their creativity is best."

In addition, employees under 35 have come into the market with a completely different set of expectations of what they're looking for in a job. Many will accept a cut in pay to work where the environment is more fun and creative.

"My generation would have never considered something like that," says Dr. Armour. "Where can I make the most money? Where can I move up the corporate ladder quickest? That's no longer what's motivating the large blocks of employees, and companies are learning how to manage employees who are not at all motivated by the things that motivate the people in senior ranks."

Dr. Armour says leaders are not always good at communicating the need for change before they make the change.

"With large-scale change, people must first understand it cognitively, then accept it emotionally," says Dr. Armour. "Both processes take time. When a proposed change is complex, people need to hear it outlined several times before they fully grasp it. Only then can they begin to work through their emotional hesitancy to support it. During this time of emotional adjustment, leaders must continue to highlight the rationale for the change. And they should repeatedly encourage people to voice questions and concerns about what the change will mean. To that end, leaders must help their people feel safe, informed, respected, valued and understood."

