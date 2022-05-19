New West Dental Ceramics Launches Sleep and Migraine Appliances, New Blog

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New West Dental Ceramics has always been dedicated to providing superior dental services to its customers. This quarter, the dental lab has set a new precedent with the addition of specialized dental products and educational resources.

Dentists can now prescribe four dental sleep appliances and two migraine prevention devices at New West: the Silent Nite® Sleep Appliance; EMA® appliance; dreamTAP™ appliance; TAP® 3 TL appliance; NTI-tss Plus® device; and NTI OmniSplint® device. As more and more patients present with obstructive sleep apnea, airway issues, snoring, tension-type headaches, jaw pain, and migraines, dentists have an array of proven dental solutions to help their patients in a tangible way. Adding dental sleep and migraine prevention appliances to any practice is a simple way to provide relief to patients and increase revenue.

"The first year I started prescribing dental sleep medicine, I added almost $600,000 in revenue to my practice," said Dr. Mark Collins, a dental sleep specialist and New West customer in Fort Mohave, Arizona. "Including products like the EMA and TAP 3 TL appliances in my practice has completely transformed the way I approach dentistry. The New West lab is now a part of something that can take dentists' practices to the next level."

The introduction of the new "Dental Compass" blog has also sparked interest in dentists looking for trustworthy and engaging content. The blog highlights an assortment of topics written by clinicians and experts in the field, including discussions on sleep and migraine therapy, practice management, and dental technology.

"We want to provide dentists with a reliable source of information they can look to for the latest news in dentistry," said Hollie Taylor, New West general manager and certified dental technician. "New West is not a passive lab. We seek to play an active part in the daily lives of clinicians who often face challenging chairside situations. I want them to know that we're right there with them, every step of the way." New West intends to continue adding new products and services in order to give dentists the tools they need to succeed.

To learn more about New West, visit newwestlab.com.

All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Hollie Taylor

hollie.taylor@newwestlab.com

Related Images











Image 1: New West Dental Ceramics Launches Sleep and Migraine Appliances, New Blog





With the addition of dental sleep appliances, migraine prevention devices and the 'Dental Compass' blog, New West continues to offer a dynamic customer experience for dental professionals nationwide.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment