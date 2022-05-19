Breker Verification Systems’ Maheen Hamid Named to 100 Most Influential Women in Silicon Valley List by Silicon Valley Business Journal

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maheen Hamid, founder, COO and CFO of Breker Verification Systems , the leading provider of advanced test content synthesis solutions for SoC, UVM and Post-Silicon verification environments, was named today one of Silicon Valley’s 100 most influential women by Silicon Valley Business Journal.



Hamid will be honored during the Women of Influence Award Ceremony at the San Jose Hilton Signia in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, June 16, along with other recipients selected from the private, public and nonprofit sectors. The women are business owners, executives and entrepreneurs like Hamid and community leaders, all of whom are making a mark in Silicon Valley.



She was selected for her financial experience in deal structuring and operations management for small- to medium-sized businesses and strong commitment to entrepreneurship as the way to bring broader change. Hamid is a regular contributor to different business journals and forums writing about a broad range of topics related to small business management. She currently serves as a Governing Council member of the Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community.



Hamid and her husband Adnan Hamid co-founded Breker Verification Systems in 2003 and today she runs the business side of the company and drives operational growth as it moves swiftly from startup and to established software supplier. She also handles human resources and plays an active role in defining the company’s strategic direction, corporate communications and branding. She holds a BBA from North South University in Bangladesh and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.



About Breker Verification Systems

Breker Verification Systems is a leading provider of Portable Stimulus solutions, a standard means to specify verification intent and behaviors reusable across target platforms. It is the first company to introduce graph-based verification and the synthesis of powerful test sets from intent-based, abstract scenario models based on AI planning algorithms. Breker’s Test Suite Synthesis and TrekApp library allows the automated generation of high-coverage, powerful test cases for deployment into a variety of UVM, SoC and Post-Silicon verification environments. Case studies that feature Altera (now Intel), Analog Devices, Broadcom, IBM, Huawei and other companies leveraging Breker’s solutions are available on the Breker website . Breker is privately held and works with leading semiconductor companies worldwide.



