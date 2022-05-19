GlobalData Plc: New Innovative Therapies Expected to Enter the Alopecia Areata Market Soon

LONDON, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some sources have suggested that alopecia areata (AA) happens due to genetic susceptibility and environmental change. While there are off-label treatments used to manage AA, including systemic and localized therapies, there are no FDA-approved treatments for the condition. The most common treatment option is corticosteroid use, either administered as an injection intradermally (injected with intralesional corticosteroid triamcinolone), or applied topically as a cream, ointment, or gel.



The Alopecia Areata Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment Report offered by GlobalData Plc looks at the data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in alopecia areata therapeutics. This report includes an assessment of the disease epidemiology, leading marketed products with sales forecast, late-to-mid-stage pipeline products with phase transition success rate (PTSR), and the likelihood of approval (LoA) for alopecia areata (AA). The report also analyzes the clinical and commercial landscapes of AA, as well as an assessment of deals, future market catalysts, key market players, and the future competitive environment.

Key Findings

In 2022, GlobalData estimates that the highest prevalent cases of AA will be in India and China, representing almost 40% and 35% of global cases, respectively. There are no approved therapies for AA and so limited treatment guidelines are available. Only recommendations related to conventional and off-label therapies are available for physicians for the management of AA. R&D activities have focused on developing targeted therapies such as JAK inhibitors due to the increased knowledge of the pathophysiology of AA and the contribution of autoimmunity to the loss of hair.

Alopecia Areata Drugs Market Segmentation by Mechanism of Action

Receptor Agonist

Receptor Antagonist

Enzyme Inhibitor

Protein & Peptide Inhibitor

Biological Factor Inhibitor





Alopecia Areata Drugs Market Analysis by Mechanism of Action

Alopecia Areata Drugs Market Segmentation by Routes of Administration

Oral Therapies

Injections

Topical Therapies





Alopecia Areata Drugs Market Analysis by Routes of Administration

Alopecia Areata Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Market Overview

Major Mechanism of Action Receptor Agonist, Receptor Antagonist, Enzyme Inhibitor, Protein & Peptide Inhibitor, and Biological Factor Inhibitor Major Routes of Administration Oral Therapies, Injections, and Topical Therapies

Alopecia Areata Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Market Report Scope

GlobalData’s Alopecia Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials, Social Media and Competitive Landscape, 2022 Update combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.

Components of the report include:

Disease Landscape

Disease Overview

Epidemiology Overview

Treatment Overview

Marketed Products Assessment

Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, and Route of Administration

Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

Pipeline Assessment

Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs

Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval

Clinical Trials Assessment

Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status

Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis

Deals Landscape

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

Overview of Recent Deals

Commercial Assessment

Key Market Players

Future Market Catalysts

