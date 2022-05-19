Director Declaration

| Source: Shell plc Shell plc

The Hague, NETHERLANDS

 

SHELL PLC

 

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

 

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Bram Schot, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Signify N.V.

 

May 19, 2022

 

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

 

 

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

 