GlobalData Plc: Microsoft and Google Leading Cybersecurity M&A Activity                

LONDON, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cybersecurity market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period. In 2021, enterprises invested more in cybersecurity and cloud architecture due to employees working remotely during the pandemic. This also sparked an M&A boom in the tech sector. Most cybersecurity M&A deals in 2021 were related to managed security services, network security, endpoint security, identity management, and cloud security. Microsoft, which bought cloud infrastructure company CloudKnox, threat intelligence and attack service management firm RiskIQ, and Internet of Things (IoT) security company ReFirm Labs, was one of the leading acquirers in 2021. Google added to its security capabilities by buying Mandiant (formerly FireEye), not long after purchasing threat detection firm Siemplify.



The Cybersecurity - Thematic Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of the global cybersecurity market and identifies the key trends impacting the growth of the theme in the upcoming months. It also includes a comprehensive industry analysis and identifies the leading players in the cybersecurity market, across all segments of the value chain.

Key Cybersecurity Value Chains

Hardware

Software

Services





Key Technology Trends Impacting the Cybersecurity Theme

Ransomware

Cloud Security

Chip-Based Security

Supply Chain Threats

Critical National Infrastructure Threats

IoT Threats

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Threats

Insider Threats

The Growing Use of Managed Security Services

New Vulnerabilities

Zero Trust Adoption

Password-Less Security

Extended Detection and Response (XDR)





Key Macroeconomic Trends Impacting the Cybersecurity Theme

The Ukraine Conflict

COVID-19

Cyber Budgets

State-Sponsored Attacks

The Cyber Skills Shortage

Cybersecurity & Elections

Overworked Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs)

Increase in Financial Sector Cyberattacks

Key Regulatory Trends Impacting the Cybersecurity Theme

US Banks’ Breach Reporting

Cooperation on Supply Chain Security

Mandatory Disclosure of Cyberattacks

EU Cybersecurity Legislation

Consumer Software Security Standards





Leading Companies Associated with the Cybersecurity Theme

Accenture

Alphabet

Check Point Software

Cisco

Cloudflare

CrowdStrike

Darktrace

Dell Technologies

Fortinet

Cybereason

Code42

ForgeRock

Illumio

Lookout

Cybersecurity Market Overview

Market Size (2020) $125.5 billion CAGR >9% Forecast Period 2020-2025 Key Value Chains Hardware, Software, and Services Key Technology Trends Ransomware, Cloud Security, Chip-Based Security, Supply Chain Threats, Critical National Infrastructure Threats, IoT Threats, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Threats, Insider Threats, The Growing Use of Managed Security Services, New Vulnerabilities, Zero Trust Adoption, Password-Less Security, and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Key Macroeconomic Trends The Ukraine Conflict, COVID-19, Cyber Budgets, State-Sponsored Attacks, The Cyber Skills Shortage, Cybersecurity & Elections, Overworked Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), and Increase in Financial Sector Cyberattacks Key Regulatory Trends US Banks’ Breach Reporting, Cooperation on Supply Chain Security, Mandatory Disclosure of Cyberattacks, EU Cybersecurity Legislation, and Consumer Software Security Standards Leading Companies Accenture, Alphabet, Check Point Software, Cisco, Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, Darktrace, Dell Technologies, Fortinet, Cybereason, Code42, ForgeRock, Illumio, and Lookout

Cybersecurity Market Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the cybersecurity theme.

It identifies the key trends impacting the growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

It includes comprehensive industry analysis, including market size forecasts for cybersecurity and analysis of patents, company filings, hiring, and social media trends.

It contains details of M&A deals driven by the cybersecurity theme, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of cybersecurity.

Reasons to Buy

In a little over a decade, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Risks Report, cybercrime has moved from being a specialist crime to one of the most significant strategic risks facing the world today. This report provides an invaluable guide to this extremely disruptive theme. It includes comprehensive lists of the leading players across all aspects of the cybersecurity value chain, helping companies identify the right partners.

The report also includes a guide to the major threat actors and looks at the main types of cyberattacks, from un-targeted attacks like phishing to targeted attacks like distributed denial of service (DDoS).

