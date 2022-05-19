GlobalData Plc: Splinternet Risks Hindering International Governance

LONDON, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasingly, nation-states are imposing restrictions, increasing the pressure on the internet governance system established decades ago. Following the start of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict in February 2022, Russia erected digital barricades, widening the gulf between competing digital spheres. This gulf mirrors the distrust and dysfunction in international relations, from the risk of cyberattacks to increasing competition between the US and China, with the associated technology decoupling. Competing visions risk hindering the development of international governance across various digital segments, from cyberspace to internet infrastructure, to emerging technologies. This leaves severe regulatory gaps and increases security threats, as mechanisms to ensure data security, tackle cybercrime, and develop common ethical standards remain largely inadequate.



The Splinternet - Thematic Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of the splinternet theme. It identifies the key trends impacting the growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

Key Regulations Impacting the Splinternet Theme

Data Privacy

Antitrust

Misinformation

Taxation

Copyright

Fintech.

The global data privacy landscape is fragmented into different regimes, increasing uncertainty for businesses facing various distinct compliance requirements. Ad-funded internet platforms have been forced to rethink strategies due to a shifting regulatory environment underpinned by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). But regulators will not be appeased and will continue to scrutinize these companies, especially as they move to the metaverse, where a huge amount of personal data will be processed. Tech companies that make money selling hardware, software, and services instead of users’ data will not face any particular risks. Another source of uncertainty comes from the lack of agreement between the EU and the US on data transfers. Since the European Court of Justice (ECJ) declared the EU-US Privacy Shield invalid, companies are scrambling to find a legal way to transfer data.

Key Technology Trends Impacting the Splinternet Theme

China’s Great Firewall

New IP

AI surveillance

Cybersecurity

Blockchain

Cryptocurrencies

Web3





Key Macroeconomic Trends Impacting the Splinternet Theme

India

Russia

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG)





Key Regulatory Trends Impacting the Splinternet Theme

China Standards 2035

EU standardization Strategy

Russia’s Sovereign Internet Law

Big Tech and obstruction of justice

Leading Companies Associated with the Splinternet Theme

Alphabet

Amazon

Apple

ByteDance

Huawei

Intel

Meta

Telegram

TSMC

Twitter

Yandex





Splinternet Market Overview

Splinternet Market Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the splinternet theme.

It identifies the key trends impacting the growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

It includes analysis of multiple data sets, including patents and social media trends, alongside a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of the splinternet.

The detailed value chain identifies four competing ideological models and looks at their impact on the internet infrastructure and regulation worldwide. The four models are the open model, normative model, authoritarian model, and hybrid model.





Reasons to buy

Increasingly states are drawing national boundaries around the internet, spurred by competition to assert their authority. The costs of this resulting fragmentation are both economic and social. Digital fences across jurisdictions risk creating barriers for companies with global operations. Divergent regulation and compliance requirements create entry barriers for businesses. The divide between techno-ideological blocks adds to economic uncertainty and increases the threat to cybersecurity and supply chains. This report provides an invaluable overview of the splinternet and its potential impacts.

