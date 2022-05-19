French English

BIC ANNOUNCES GREENHOUSE GAS (GHG) EMISSION

REDUCTION TARGETS

Long-term GHG emission reduction ambition in line with the Paris Agreement on all Scopes

Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 20301 in line with the Paris Agreement target requirements

Commitment to reduce 5% of Scope 3 GHG emissions by 2030, of which -30% for the Flame for Life division1

Redefining and accelerating BIC's longstanding commitment to sustainability to help limit global warming while making GHG emissions reduction a key component of BIC's long-term strategy

A further step in BIC's 2025 Writing the Future Together (WTFT) environmental, social and societal commitments

Complement BIC's virgin plastic reduction commitments established in 2020

Scope 1 and 2 pledge to extend current efforts to reduce energy consumption and switch to alternative sources of fuel

50% reduction for Scope 1

100% reduction for Scope 2

Flame for Life division will reduce its Scope 32 GHG emissions by -30% , spearheading a model for other divisions' ambitions and actions

Flame for life division to pioneer the implementation of the roadmap and reach a CO 2 peak by 2025

“Our Greenhouse gas emission reduction objectives take us a step further in our consumer-centric approach, grounded in Sustainable Innovation, to respond faster and more impactfully to consumer demands and the important topics of our generation,” said BIC's Chief Executive Officer Gonzalve Bich. "Building on our Writing the Future, Together Sustainable Development program and years of innovation resulting in long-lasting products with a light environmental footprint, these objectives reinforce BIC's contribution to creating a sustainable future for all."

Reference year Percentage reduction Main drivers Scope 1 2019 -50% Use of alternative heat sources

Switch to low impact refrigerants Scope 2 2019 -100% Renewable sourcing for all electricity consumption Scope 33 (Group) 2019 -5% Upgrade EMA 4 with relevant CO 2 reduction criteria and threshold

with relevant CO reduction criteria and threshold Strengthen strategic partnerships with its main plastic and metal suppliers

Implement innovation and renovation programs to improve product design and integrate more sustainable materials o/w Flame for Life 2019 -30% Work with the suppliers to obtain low carbon impact raw materials

Use biofuel in local transport

Implement circularity through the collection and recycling of lighters

BIC’s pathway to climate-consciousness:

1994



First Life Cycle Analysis



2017



BIC initiates an innovative circular economy model in partnership with Terracycle and PlasEco



2017



A new ambition to improve BIC products’ environmental and societal footprint by 2025



2020



50% use of non-virgin plastic in BIC’s products by 2030

100% recyclable, reusable, and compostable consumer packaging by 2025



2021



BIC integrates EMA, the Group’s sustainable scorecard for product evaluation and improvement, to evaluate a products’ environmental and societal impacts.



2030



-50% GHG emission from Scope 1

-100% GHG emission from Scope 2

-5% GHG emission from Scope 3 (-30% for the Flame For Life division)



2050



GHG emission reduction targets for all scopes in line with the Paris Agreement









Clichy, France, 19 May, 2022 –BIC recognizes climate change is one of the greatest threats to our planet, the environment, and society. As a Global company, BIC announces today its efforts to continue fighting climate change and ensure that its GHG emissions are reduced in all activities.

Scope 1 and 2 objectives are in line with the Paris Agreement and Scope 3 objectives pledge an overall 5% reduction by 2030, of which -30% for the Flame For Life division. These commitments are a further step in BIC’s 2025 Writing the Future, Together sustainable development program. The investments required to reach these targets are fully embedded into BIC's Horizon Strategic Plan.

Redefining and accelerating BIC's longstanding commitment to sustainability to help limit global warming while making GHG emissions reduction a key component of BIC's long-term strategy

BIC's longstanding commitment to sustainability started well ahead of the Paris Agreement, with its 1st Life Cycle Product Analysis in 1994.

BIC has been working to reduce its environmental impact for more than 20 years and integrated climate change into its business strategy through risk and mitigation plans, tracking of GHG emissions for all Scopes, and publicly disclosing its annual GHG emissions in its Climate Report.

These actions to increase environmental performance transparency were rewarded by a confirmed A- leadership 2021 CDP score on Climate Change and the renewal of our commitment to the French Business Climate Pledge.

Throughout the years, BIC's sustainable development efforts resulted in the Writing the Future, Together sustainable development program launched in 2018, which established five major environmental, social and societal commitments with additional commitments to transform the Group's plastic use defined in 2020. This program has spurred BIC's innovative products and increased the use of renewable electricity.

Scope 1 and 2 pledge to extend current efforts to reduce energy consumption and switch to alternative sources of fuel

As part of our science-based targets, BIC commits to reducing 50% of GHG emissions for Scope 1 and 100% for Scope 2. These objectives are in line with the Paris Agreement target requirements and backed by the near completion of the 100% purchase of renewable electricity objective on all sites in 2025 (79% in 2021). Additional actions to achieve these targets include: improving insulation and heat losses in the manufacturing processes, using alternative heat sources and low-impact refrigerants.

Flame for Life division will reduce its Scope 3 emissions by -30% , spearheading a model for other divisions' ambitions and actions

Fully aligned with Writing the Future, Together, the Flame for Life division's sustainable development program is driven by innovation and continuous improvement of existing products and processes. As a result, it can leverage its learnings and commit to reducing 30% of Scope 3 GHG emissions by 2030, thus, spearheading the Scope 3 GHG emission reductions Group efforts.

The division leadership includes the following ongoing actions:

Working with the suppliers to source recycled and bio-sourced raw materials

Using biofuel in local transport in the short term while looking for alternative transportation methods alongside tools to improve transportation efficiency

Reintegrating recycled material into new lighters and other BIC products

Adopting plastic-free packaging

One of the first results of these actions is the development of the J26® Ecolution lighter, a product with a 16% improved environmental impact that will be launched in H2 20225.

By following a similar pathway and focusing on engaging our main plastic and metal suppliers, the Human expression and Blade excellence divisions will be able to reach similar reductions in GHG emissions.

BIC's long-term GHG emission reduction ambitions are in line with the Paris Agreement

Climate change is an ongoing challenge, requiring continuous efforts to reduce GHG emissions drastically. BIC will continue to invest resources beyond 2030 to reduce its GHG emissions and be part of the global movement to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, aligned with a 1.5°C scenario of the Paris Agreement. BIC will also involve all its strategic suppliers in the fight against climate change by taking advantage of its existing sustainable procurement program. Engaging suppliers in initiatives and partnerships will be key to this long-term ambition.

* *

*

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACT

Sophie Palliez-Capian

VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement

+33 1 45 19 55 28

+ 33 87 89 3351

Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com



Maria Escobar

ESG Manager

+ 33 1 45 19 48 32

Maria.escobargranet@bicworld.com Albane de La Tour d’Artaise

Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 51 51

+ 33 7 85 88 19 48

Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com







Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr

2022 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

1st Half 2022 Results August 2, 2022 3rd Quarter 2022 Results October 27, 2022

###

1 2019 Baseline year

2 Scope 3 reduction targets cover at least 66% of the total Scope 3, in line with current target-setting best practices.

3 Scope 3 reduction targets cover at least 66% of the total Scope 3 emissions, in line with current target-setting best practices.

4 Environmentally & Socially Measurable Advantage scorecard, co-developed with EY specialist in 2020

5 BIC J26 Ecolutions has a 16% improved environmental impact (thanks to recycled and biosourced material and green electricity) and benefits from 14% CO 2 compensation programs vs the best existing BIC Lighter products (J26 Maxi)​

Attachment