Baby Bottle Market is Predicted to Increase at a CAGR of 4.7% for 2022-2027 | Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global baby bottle market size is expected to reach US$ 4.11 Bn by the end of 2027. According to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market will show a steady rise at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2027. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market, covering key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and prevailing trends. It uses unique research methods to offer the most accurate analysis of the market.



It includes in-depth insights into the baby bottle market. Some of these are:

The estimated value of the baby bottle market at value of US$ 3.26 Bn in 2022. Through the course of the report’s forecast period, the market is exhibited to show a steady pace of growth.

Regionally, East Asia dominates the baby bottle market globally.

South Asia emerges as one of key markets owing to number of working women and the need of baby products, especially baby feed bottle.

Growth of online sales channel is expected to boost the sales of baby bottle over the forecast period.

Key players are likely to focus on new product innovation such as innovative design, feature, material etc. to stay relevant in developed markets.





Plastic Baby Bottle Currently on Demand

Based on the product type, the plastic baby bottle segment holds the major market share in the global baby bottle market. Baby bottle which are also available in glass and stainless steel, does not attract consumers at bulk. Plastic baby bottle are available at both, online and offline sales channel and furthermore, lightweight property of the bottle makes it the largest segment as compared to glass or stainless steel. Major production of plastic baby bottles by the manufacturer fuel the market for higher sales. Furthermore, low price of plastic baby bottles as compared to glass or stainless steel propel the market for further growth. Increasing use and growing demand for plastic baby bottles hold the highest value share in the global market and also anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast.

Who is Winning?

Some of the leading players operating in the baby bottle market are Mayborn Group Limited, BABISIL, Pigeon, Handi-Craft Company, Munchkin, Artsana USA Inc, Novatex North America, Linyi Shansong Biological, Narula Overseas Industries Pvt. Ltd, Linco Baby Merchandise Work’s Co., Paul Manufacturing Company, Alpha Baby Care Co., Bonny Baby Care Pvt. Limited. As a result of increasing competition, companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolio with new innovation. In addition to this, mergers and acquisition remains a popular strategy among market players. Companies intend to expand their regional footprint through strategic collaborations.

In Nov. 2019, Bazooka Candy Brands, a division of The Topps Company, had launched a new baby bottle with different flavors: blue raspberry, strawberry, watermelon and berry blast.

In Feb 2019, a London-based creative studio Blond had designed a hygienic bottle made of silicone

Get Valuable Insights into Baby Bottle Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global baby bottle market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2022 and 2027. The study divulges compelling insights on the baby bottle market based on material (plastic, stainless steel, others), capacity (less than 3 oz, 3-6 oz, 6-9 oz , more than 9 oz), by price range (high/premium, mid-range/economy), sales channel (wholesaler/ distributor, hypermarket/ supermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, drug & pharmaceutical stores, online stores, others), region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

