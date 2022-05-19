Abstract Artist Delia Anne Announces First Licensed Collection with Artography Limited

New York, New York, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern-born abstract artist Delia Anne, known for her lavishly textured and vibrantly colored artworks, has partnered with Artography Limited to launch her first licensed collection of gallery-wrapped canvases and prints.

“Artography Limited is pleased to have Delia Anne join our family of licensed fine art collections,” says Roger Maggio, chief of operations for Artography. “This emerging artist’s wonderful work complements her fine character.”

The initial launch collection with Artography comprises 38 designs in a variety of sizing and framing options. Each piece reflects the self-taught artist’s exuberant personality through the emotions and feelings that shaped the finished work. “I thrive on the beauty and joy in life,” Delia explains, “Colors--bright and happy ones in particular—spark a giddiness in me.”

Delia Anne’s Southern upbringing infuses all of her art, drawing inspiration from the vivid colors and fabrics, such as toile and florals, commonly found in Southern homes. “The ruffled, colorful environment of my childhood shaped my love for art in many forms,” says Delia. “It’s this Southern-style, magnetic energy that has followed me and is captured through the brushstrokes of my art.”

Living in Nashville after college, Delia Anne took the first step in realizing her lifelong dream of living in New York and making her creative mark when she visited the city in 2010. The street art she encountered during that trip inspired her to create her own version of New York City. Today, pieces from this original inspirational collection hang in her own home and are also part of her new licensed collection with Artography. “The vibrant colors reminded me of the magic and possibility of New York,” she notes. “It gets into your soul and reminds you that not only is anything possible, but also that you are the true creator of your dreams.”

“I love that my art is now available in multiple sizes and frame options, printed on canvas or paper, at an affordable price point.” she concludes. “Artography has taken my collection and made it absolutely spectacular and truly accessible to anyone.”

Retail price points range from $95 to $580 for Delia Anne prints through Artography with additional discounts available for members of the trade.

Artography Limited x Delia Anne Collection Facts

Top Quality C-type and Giclee' prints on Exhibition Fiber Archival Paper, or Fine Art Archival Paper

Available framed or unframed

Standard print sizes unframed: 16” x 20”; 20” x 24”; 30” x 40”

Open Editions (each size in limited copies)

Authorized & Embossed, Certificate of Authenticity with the artist’s biography

Orders ship within 7 working days, express delivery option available

Hand-printed and shipped throughout the USA and over 40 countries world-wide

Link to High-Resolution Images: https://bit.ly/3ssIEQe

About Delia Anne: Inspired by her Southern childhood, artist Delia Anne expresses her creativity in vividly colorful and lavishly textured works of art. As a self-taught, abstract artist, she aims to both generate an emotional response and invoke an authentic reaction through her creations. www.deliaanneart.com

About Artography Limited: For over 30 years, Artography Limited has supplied photographic and visual art to the trade and to consumers. Artography Limited counts renowned artists and photographers among its exclusive licensed collections. https://artographylimited.shop/

