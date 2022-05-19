VAYK To Introduce Airbnb Investment Opportunities In Cuba As U.S. Government Greenlights An American Investment In Private Businesses In Cuba

Dallas, Texas, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) (“VAYK”) today announced the company plans to host a live, interactive presentation next week on Friday, May 27th, 2022 to provide details on its previously announced expansion strategy to grow its portfolio of short-term vacation rental properties in Cuba.

VAYK’s upcoming presentation is serendipitously timed with positive news around the U.S. Government stance on investing in Cuba.

See: In a first, U.S. government green-lights American investment in private business in Cuba

VAYK is a technology company that last year introduced an award-winning Peer-2-Peer Alternative Finance Application (APP) for sourcing financing to purchase income producing vacation properties. In the face of rising interest rates, VAYK management anticipates userbase growth as conventional real estate finance gets more expensive.

Adding to the existing functionality democratizing access to financing for the purchase of short-term rental vacation properties, the next version of VAYK’s Peer-2-Peer Alternative Finance APP, launching soon, will introduce fractionalized investment where multiple investors will be able to back a single short-term vacation rental project.

The next version is a first step towards adding the ability to invest in short-term vacation rental projects through the purchase of cryptocurrency.

VAYK has recently purchased a cryptocurrency exchange and work is underway to promptly launch the exchange.

VAYK is organizing an initiative to raise funds through the issuance of an initial cryptocurrency to fund additional properties in the same vicinity as the existing short-term vacation rental properties in VAYK’s pilot project are located.

VAYK launched a pilot short-term vacation rental business in Cuba just outside of Havana in 2018. VAYK backed the renovation of ten Art Deco style beach properties originally built in the 1930s and 1940s now operated as vacation destinations available through Airbnb and VRBO. Since that time, the company has added a small boutique hotel in Havana.

The Cuba pilot served as a model for the company’s design and launch of its award-winning Peer-2-Peer Alternative Finance Application (APP) for sourcing financing to purchase income producing vacation properties.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/ .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.