Anomalo Named One of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups in the World by CB Insights

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomalo, the complete data quality platform company, today announced that it was named to CB Insights’ Annual AI 100 ranking that showcases the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world: https://www.cbinsights.com/research/report/artificial-intelligence-top-startups-2022 .



"This is the sixth year that CB Insights has recognized the most promising private artificial intelligence companies with the AI 100. This year's cohort spans 13 industries, working on everything from recycling plastic waste to improving hearing aids," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit. "Last year's AI 100 companies had a remarkable run, raising more than $6 billion, including 20 mega-rounds worth more than $100 million each. We’re excited to watch the companies on this year’s list continue to grow and create products and services that meaningfully impact the world around them.”

Utilizing the CB Insights platform, the research team picked 100 private market vendors from a pool of over 7,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed thousands of analyst briefings submitted by applicants.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as one of the most innovative AI Startups by CB Insights as it highlights the necessity for AI within data quality monitoring,” said Elliot Shmukler, co-founder and CEO of Anomalo. “If you look at traditional data quality solutions, they require the data team to define rules for each data source. This is a tremendous amount of work initially and on an ongoing basis to keep current as their data changes. It has always been our goal at Anomalo to ask ourselves how we can use AI and machine learning to automate the data quality process out of the box for data teams. Being recognized on the CB Insights 100 list is a testament to that goal and the progress we have made to build a machine learning powered platform for identifying, alerting and root-causing anomalous and unexpected changes in our customers’ data.”

Anomalo addresses the data quality problem by monitoring enterprise data and automatically detecting and root-causing data issues, allowing teams to resolve any hiccups with their data before making decisions, running operations or powering models. Anomalo leverages machine learning to uncover a wide range of data failures with minimal human input. If desired, enterprises can fine-tune Anomalo’s monitoring through the no-code configuration of metrics and validation rules. This is in contrast to legacy approaches to monitoring data quality that require extensive work writing data validation rules or setting limits and thresholds.

About Anomalo

Anomalo helps enterprises build confidence in the data they use to make decisions and build products. Enterprises can simply connect Anomalo’s complete data quality platform to their data warehouse and begin monitoring their data in less than 5 minutes, all with minimal configuration and without a single line of code. Then, they can automatically detect and understand the root-cause of data issues, before anyone else. Anomalo is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Foundation Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, Village Global and First Round Capital. For more information, visit https://www.anomalo.com or follow @anomalo_hq.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit https://www.cbinsights.com.

