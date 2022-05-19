Zero Trust Network Access Innovator Taps Andy Oehler as New VP of Product Management Experienced Product Management Executive to Lead Zentry Security’s Product Strategy and Vision

MILPITAS, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentry Security announces the appointment of Andy Oehler as Vice President of Product Management. He takes on responsibility for Zentry’s roadmap and product management team in the ongoing development of the company’s innovative zero trust network access roadmap. He most recently led engineering at Zentry, delivering the cloud-hosted release of Zentry Trusted Access.



“Andy’s deep experience, strategic thinking, and leadership have been invaluable as Zentry added cloud capabilities to our product,” said Andy Swett, President and CEO. “His excellent track record of defining product strategies will ensure our product vision continues to be original and enable smooth zero trust adoption for our customers.”

Oehler is an industry veteran having held numerous positions in product management and engineering with large and small companies. Most recently, he led product management efforts at Array Networks, Appsian, Skyhigh Networks, and F5. Previously he held engineering management positions at Hifn and Quantum.

“Zentry Security is an exciting place to be. We have grown dramatically and have a significant opportunity ahead of us. I’m pleased to lead product management,” said Oehler, VP of Product Management. “Zentry offers a unique product and vision to enable small-and-medium sized organizations to simplify and streamline secure remote access. I’m looking forward to utilizing my strengths to continue Zentry’s upward momentum.”

