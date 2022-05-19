Squeeze Bolsters Executive Leadership Team With Patrick Murphy as New Chief Financial Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squeeze, the leading Sales Experience (SX) provider, is happy to announce the appointment of Patrick Murphy as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Murphy will be overseeing financial operations and analytics, improving profitability, and strategizing the company's financial plan as Squeeze continues its rapid growth.

Murphy brings with him over 35 years of experience as an executive financial professional. He most recently served as a Partner for B2B CFO, where he helped further the company vision of providing strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, with a focus on increasing cash and company value.

Prior to B2B CFO, Murphy served as a Trusted Advisor for Vistage Michigan, an executive leadership organization with over 23,000 members in 15 countries, where he assisted chief executives as they sought to increase leadership effectiveness, make strong business decisions, drive results, and grow companies faster.

"I have a passion for being a part of company growth, and Squeeze is taking off in a big way," Murphy stated. "I knew I wanted to get in on this and help them continue to increase efficiency in their business process and be even more profitable as they take over the industry."

"Murphy has been a terrific addition to our executive team," explained Carson Poppenger, President of Squeeze. "Patrick's resume is stacked, and he has the experience within our industry to continue to drive growth at Squeeze and take us to the next level of success. We couldn't be happier to have him on board as we move forward with our team."

For more information, please contact pr@squeezemedia.com.

###

About Squeeze

Squeeze, the leading Sales Experience (SX) provider, empowers clients to maximize revenue and lead generation efforts by filling the gap between most sales and marketing teams. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company currently has over 400 employees across multiple offices helping many of today's leading brands "squeeze" the greatest return on leads generated.

For additional information, please visit www.GoSqueeze.com.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment