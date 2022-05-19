Ease2pay N.V. roept jaarlijkse Algemene Vergadering van Aandeelhouders bijeen en publiceert de agenda met voorgestelde benoeming van vier nieuwe leden van de Raad van Commissarissen

Rotterdam, Nederland, 19 mei 2022 – Ease2pay N.V. (“Ease2pay”) heeft vandaag de jaarlijkse Algemene Vergadering van Aandeelhouders (“AvA”) bijeengeroepen welke zal worden gehouden op donderdag 30 juni 2022 om 13:30 in Q Building op de campus van de Erasmus Universiteit, aan de Burgemeester Oudlaan 50, 3062 PA te Rotterdam. Ook heeft Ease2pay vandaag de agenda voor de AvA bekendgemaakt en gepubliceerd.



Op de agenda van de AvA staat, onder andere, de benoeming van vier nieuwe leden van de raad van commissarissen van Ease2pay (“Raad van Commissarissen”), ter vervanging van de heer Fahrner en mevrouw Van der Veer. De heer Fahrner en mevrouw Van der Veer treden af na de voltooiing van hun termijn bij sluiting van de AvA.

Voorgesteld zijn de benoemingen van mevrouw Manuele Melis, mevrouw Marijke Terpstra, de heer Heini Withagen en de heer Tom de Witte tot benoeming als leden van de Raad van Commissarissen voor een termijn van vier jaar met ingang van de AvA op 30 juni 2022.

Mevrouw Melis heeft expertise in interim management, digitale innovatie en performance improvement. Ze werkt als Directeur finance en operations bij 9292 REISinformatiegroep, en opereert als zelfstandig interim manager (TweeM.nl) vooral in de sectoren (Openbaar) Vervoer (NS, Pon MaaS Pilot, 9292) en Logistiek (Melis Logistics).

Mevrouw Terpstra heeft expertise in risk management. Ze heeft o.a. voorheen gewerkt als Chief Risk Officer bij Payvision, Chief Compliance Officer bij ContextLogic B.V. en als VP Head of Regulatory Governance Risk & Controls bij Deutsche Bank.

De heer Withagen heeft expertise in digital transformation. Hij is Chief Technology Officer ad interim bij Felix en was Chief Technology Officer en Co-Founder van Mirabeau B.V..

De heer De Witte heeft ervaring opgedaan in verschillende CFO functies waaronder beursgenoteerd (VastNed fondsen) en momenteel bij ProDelta. Hij is nu Chief Financial Officer bij ProDelta, was voorheen Non-executive board member van Globalworth Poland Real Estate en lid van de raad van commissarissen en lid van de audit commissie van Staedion.

De agenda met de toelichting daarop, het jaarverslag over het boekjaar 2021, inclusief de jaarrekening 2021, en de overige vergaderstukken zijn beschikbaar op de corporate website van Ease2pay (https://investor.ease2pay.eu/).

Over Ease2pay N.V.

Ease2pay biedt een intelligent activatie- en betaalplatform. Wij stellen beheerders van tankstations, laadpalen, parkeergarages, camperterreinen, jachthavens, binnenvaarthavens en truck parkings in staat om er een self-service locatie van te maken, waarmee de energietransitie voor hun klanten eenvoudiger wordt. Book – Park – Charge & Pay: alles direct en eenvoudig beschikbaar in één app.

Rotterdam, Nederland, 19 mei 2022

Ease2pay Contact

Jan Borghuis: +31 (0)10 3074619

Email: corporate@Ease2pay.nl

Corporate website: https://investor.ease2pay.eu/

This press release is released by the Company and contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“MAR”), encompassing information relating to the private placement, and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this press release is being made on behalf of the Company by Jan Borghuis, member of the management board of the Company.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect Ease2pay’s or, as appropriate, Ease2pay’s officers’ current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events to differ materially from those expressed, anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, regulation, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance, achievements or results to differ significantly from any anticipated or implied development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, Ease2pay expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or projections, or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Ease2pay or any of its officers or employees cannot guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors and do not accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the anticipated or implied developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Important Notices

This press release is for information purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to buy, sell, issue, or subscribe for, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, sell, issue, or subscribe for any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unauthorised or unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

The new shares issued, or to be issued, in connection with the Private Placement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, delivered or transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States, securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. The Company does not intend to register any portion of the private placement in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This announcement does not contain, constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The issued shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1993, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent from registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register the shares in the United States or to make a public offering of the Shares in the United States.

The Company has not authorized any offer to the public of securities in any Member State of the European Economic Area. With respect to any Member State of the European Economic Area and which has implemented the Prospectus Directive (each a (“Relevant Member State”), no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of securities requiring publication of a prospectus in any Relevant Member State. As a result, the securities may only be offered in Relevant Member States (i) to any legal entity which is a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Directive; or (ii) in any other circumstances falling within Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Directive. For the purpose of this paragraph, the expression "offer of securities to the public" means the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the securities to be offered so as to enable the investor to decide to exercise, purchase or subscribe for the securities, as the same may be varied in that Relevant Member State by any measure implementing the Prospectus Directive in that Relevant Member State and the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including Directive 2010/73/EU, to the extent implemented in the Relevant Member State), and includes any relevant implementing measure in the Relevant Member State. Notwithstanding the foregoing, in the Netherlands the shares are not and may not be offered other than to persons or entities who or which are qualified investors (gekwalificeerde beleggers) as defined in Section 1:1 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

Any investment decision in connection with the Private Placement must be made on the basis of all publicly available information relating to the Company and the new shares to be placed. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. This announcement does not purport to identify or suggest the risks (direct or indirect) which may be associated with an investment in the Company or the new shares.

The distribution of this press release and the offering of the new shares in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. No action has been taken by the Company that would permit an offering of such shares or possession or distribution of this press release or any other offering or publicity material relating to such shares in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this press release comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe such restrictions.

