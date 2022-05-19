Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc



19 May 2022



Net Asset Value



The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 16 May 2022 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 70.7 pence per share.



The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 2.1 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 27 May 2022, to those shareholders on the register on 6 May 2022.



For further information, please contact:



Kate Tidbury



Octopus Investments Limited



Tel: 0800 316 2295

