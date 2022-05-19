Houston, Texas Estate Planning Attorney Whitney L. Thompson Launches New and Improved Website

Harris, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harris, Texas -

Houston, Texas - Estate planning attorney The Law Office of Whitney L. Thompson launches a new and improved website. The estate planning attorney upgrades her previous website in order to make it more friendly for the users and potential new clients. The website’s user interface is also upgraded so as to serve the community better.

“As a licensed attorney, I have spent most of my career helping and representing individuals with Estate Planning, Child Support, Divorce, Guardianship, and Probate challenges. Upgrading this website is one step forward toward my goal of helping more people get information about their family law matters. It is an important step for me and my team, and we hope that this is going to yield positive results for us,” says the Houston, Texas estate planning attorney.

On the new website, the users are able to find easy access to information about estate planning matters such as will, trusts, and Medicaid planning. If the user is looking for more information about divorce and family law, they will be able to easily access it on the website, too.

The lawyer’s practice areas can be easily found at the top of the page. The user can navigate to different blogs and reading materials created by attorney Whitney Thompson. Guardianship, probate, estate planning, divorce, child custody, and other family law matters and estate planning matters are among the attorney’s practice areas.

According to attorney Thompson, “When you’re in the middle of a legal dispute with your family, it can feel hopeless. Whether you’re facing a divorce, fighting for your children’s custody, or dealing with a disagreement over a will, the situation becomes emotional. Having a compassionate attorney to guide you and protect your rights can help protect you from making costly mistakes.”

The new website of attorney Whitney Thompson focuses on making important information about her practice areas more comprehensive and accessible to the visitors of her site. The website also has a form ready for the visitor to fill out should they want to request a consultation with the family law attorney.

Attorney Thompson also encourages the visitors of her website to reach out if they have any questions or would like to schedule a consultation. The family lawyer and her team of legal professionals are experienced in helping families navigate the complexities of estate planning or family law matters.

About The Law Office of Whitney L. Thompson

Attorney Whitney Thompson is a family law and estate planning attorney who has years of courtroom experience. As a lawyer, she has seen firsthand the complexities that may arise during disputes involving family members. Attorney Thompson has dedicated most of her career to helping families plan their future through skilled estate planning, or fight for their rights in a divorce process. The lawyer says that having a compassionate attorney can guide an individual and help them avoid costly mistakes. To schedule a consultation, call (281) 214-0173.

