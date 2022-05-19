New Frontier Data and Treez Partner to Empower Cannabis Retailers in a Hyper-Growth Market

Washington, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Frontier Data (https://newfrontierdata.com), the premier data, analytics and technology firm specializing in the global cannabis industry, announces a broad, sophisticated data partnership with Treez (www.treez.io), the leading enterprise cloud commerce platform that streamlines retail and supply chain operations within the cannabis market. The partnership provides new solutions designed to bring speed, accuracy and transparency to cannabis retail, brand and product performance.

Leveraging unique, aggregate access to Treez’s anonymized retail data, New Frontier Data analyzed and contextualized the data to meet the growing demand for actionable commercial insights, including sales leaders by brand, optimized product pricing, and curated retail strategies for consumer engagement. Treez and New Frontier Data envision a suite of product offerings stemming from the convergence of New Frontier Data’s analytics expertise and Treez’s retail data.

“Superior data organization and a constant drive to innovate set Treez apart as the ideal data partner to further a mutual commitment to cannabis retailers,” said Gary Allen, New Frontier Data’s CEO. “This partnership enables us to provide retailers specific and actionable insights about their customers and operations with the power to immediately act upon them.”

“New Frontier Data’s scale and consumer insight capabilities will allow Treez to bring new solutions helping our retail clients grow their customer base and increase revenues,'' said Josh Glantz, Chief Revenue Officer for Treez. “Furthermore, providing our clients with attribution will empower them to know where their customers are coming from and to find more of them.”

Powered by Treez data, New Frontier Data launched the Retail Suite, an addition to its cannabis business intelligence platform Equio®. The Retail Suite is the first near-real-time platform that combines brands, products, geography and addressable consumer engagement capabilities.

The Retail Suite further allows retailers to define and engage their ideal consumers culled from New Frontier Data’s AdTech platform, NXTeck™. As part of the partnership with Treez, NXTeck’s first-of-its-kind attribution reporting platform will now be available to Treez retailers, enabling businesses to tie marketing campaigns to retail outcomes and grow through curated, targeted consumer audiences.

About New Frontier Data:

New Frontier Data is the premier data, analytics and technology firm specializing in the global cannabis industry, delivering solutions that enable investors, operators, advertisers, brands, researchers and policy makers to assess, understand, engage and transact with the cannabis industry and its consumers.

Our mission is to inform policy and commercial activity for the global legal cannabis industry. We maintain a neutral position on the merits of cannabis legalization through comprehensive and transparent data analysis and projections that shape industry trends, dynamics, demand and opportunity drivers. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with a presence in Europe, Latin America and Africa. For more information about New Frontier Data, please visit us at https//www.NewFrontierData.com. For more information about the Retail Suite, please visit https://newfrontierdata.com/equio-retail-suite/.

About Treez:

Treez is the leading enterprise cloud commerce platform that streamlines retail and supply chain operations within the cannabis market. Through its innovative technology for retailers and brands, the company provides a robust breadth and depth of software solutions required to operate a successful modern dispensary.

Solutions include point of sale, dispensary inventory management, omnichannel sales capabilities, and multiple cashless payment options all on a mission-critical platform that ensures regulatory compliance across every supply chain transaction. The innovative platform also connects essential brands with their retailers through a centralized brand catalog with real-time market insights. The extensible open API platform provides smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions, including CRM, marketplace, cashless payments, and data analytics across the partner ecosystem, giving retailers everything they need to grow their business.