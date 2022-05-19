PickleJar Honored as Gold Stevie Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards

HOUSTON, TX, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PickleJar, the live entertainment and payments platform bringing together communities on and off the stage, was named the 20th Annual American Business Awards® Gold Stevie® Award winner for Best App & Mobile Website. The award highlights the distinct features accessible to PickleJar Members to like, share and support their favorite artists, venues and nonprofits in their local area across 31 countries.



The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. PickleJar will be recognized at the 20thAnnual American Business Awards® Banquet and Ceremonies on June 13, 2022 in New York.

“We wanted to give fans an easy way to support the millions of musicians and content creators around the world – because it is their creativity that brings us such joy in the most difficult of times,” said Jeff James, Chief Executive Officer of PickleJar. “From ticketing to song requests and from crowdfunding to donor activation, our entire team has worked tirelessly to develop a platform that creates the truest connections between artists and fans. We are humbled by this recognition, as it exemplifies what can be accomplished when we truly put the artist first.”

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. In addition to the Gold Stevie® Award, judges of the PickleJar app had some noteworthy comments that accompanied the high-honor recognition. Comments described the app as a “Stylish, beautiful application, as it should be for musicians and their fans. Interesting idea and very high-quality implementation;” an “Interesting idea, good product, beautiful design;” and “Alongside with helping them [artists] make money through tips, it gives musicians a chance to get out of being anonymous and advertise themselves. It's an amazing app.”

Founded on the idea that artists should have full control over the profitability of their creative talents, PickleJar is a suite of Artist-First technologies developed with a simple idea – “help others achieve the greatest value for their creative talents and visionary pursuits.” PickleJar’s gaming-inspired features give fans instant access to the performer through private direct messages and picture sharing – earning them loyalty rewards, achievement badges and exclusive giveaways. Most importantly, artists receive 100% of funds sent by fans through the PickleJar platform. See PickleJar.com for more information.

About PickleJar Holdings:

PickleJar believes artists should have full control over the profitability of their creative talents. Our peer-to-peer payment technology and proprietary performance management tools make it frictionless to receive, manage and move money for musicians, content creators and artists of all kinds on any stage, streaming platform or street corner. Leveraging the deep fintech and music industry expertise of our leadership team, we have launched the first social payments app specifically built to put the #ArtistFirst. The cashless tipping app creates direct engagement between artists and fan, then tokenizes loyalty through a unique rewards program. We are committed to empowering people to maximize their earning potential and realizing their financial freedom in the new Gratitude Economy. Learn more about the “world’s biggest tip jar” at PickleJar.com.

About the Stevie Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Contact:

Anna Benson

337-207-7103

anna@picklejar.com