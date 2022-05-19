Pritzker Military Museum & Library Names Krewasky A. Salter as President

CHICAGO, IL, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pritzker Military Museum & Library‘s Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Dr. Krewasky A. Salter as President of the Museum & Library (PMML), including both the Chicago location and the Archives and Memorial Park Center being built in Somers, Wisconsin. Under the direction of the PMML Board, Salter will provide supervision and control of the business and affairs of the Museum & Library. He will be responsible for collaborating with the Founder of the PMML and the COO of Philanthropic Activities on programs and other initiatives designed to further the mission of the PMML.

“Dr. Salter is a person of great strength and leadership both in and out of the military,” stated Colonel (IL) Jennifer N. Pritzker, IL ARNG (Retired), Founder of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library. “We appreciate his impressive background, admire his personal passion for the work, and are looking forward to the knowledge he’ll bring to the Museum & Library. I am confident that he will help bolster the Museum & Library’s mission and create new opportunities for the public to enjoy.”

Dr. Salter spent 25 years in active duty in the U.S. Army, retiring as a Colonel. While in the military, he taught at West Point, the Army Command and General Staff College, and Howard University. A graduate of the Infantry Officer Advance Course and Airborne and Ranger schools, he commanded at all levels through commanding a PAC-3 Patriot Missile Battalion that deployed to the Far East under his command. Colonel Salter culminated his military career as a Senior Staff Officer at the Pentagon.

After serving in the military, Dr. Salter owned and operated an academic research and development veterans-owned small business for more than nine years. He is a military history and African American history historian, and will be leaving his position as the Executive Director of the Museums at Cantigny Park in Chicagoland, which includes the First Division Museum and the developing Robert R. McCormick Museum.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Salter join the PMML,” said Susan Rifkin, Pritzker Military Museum & Library Interim President. “Dr. Salter has moderated several programs at the PMML, including a panel at our 2022 symposium, and to have him as President is an honor. With his leadership and guidance, the PMML’s legacy will continue.” “I am very humbled and honored,” remarked Dr. Salter, “that Colonel Pritzker, Ms. Rifkin and the PMML BOD selected me to help lead the Military Museum and Library, and the developing Archives and Memorial Park Center.

Dr. Salter is also the author of two books, including “The Story of Black Military Officers, 1861-1948,” and contributing author/consultant/editor to at least five other books. He is the curator of permanent exhibitions at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Pentagon, both in Washington, DC., and senior historian/consultant for two documentaries. He has appeared on network and cable television and in documentaries.

Dr. Salter also stated, “the opportunity to help expand the museum exhibition space in downtown Chicago; finish the archives and memorial park in Somers; and maintain, expand and diversify programming and initiatives throughout the organization are all very attractive and exciting endeavors.”

About Pritzker Military Museum & Library

The Pritzker Military Museum & Library aims to increase the public’s understanding of military history, military affairs, and national security by providing a forum for the study and exploration of our military - past, present, and future - with a specific focus on their stories, sacrifices, and values. With national and global reach, these spaces and events aim to share the stories of those who served and their contributions as citizen soldiers, helping citizens everywhere appreciate the relationship between the armed forces and the civilians whose freedoms they protect. A non-governmental, non-partisan organization, the Museum & Library features diverse collections, scholarly initiatives, and public programs from its flagship center in downtown Chicago to its world-class research center and park currently under construction in Somers, Wisconsin.

