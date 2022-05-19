Lipids Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 29.9 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Albany NY, United States, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global market for lipids is making continuous strides from the growing sales of cosmeceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals that contain lipid-based formulations. A bevy of applications in the food & beverages industry worldwide has been propelling growth prospects for lipids market. A study by TMR projects the lipids market to exceed US$ 29.9 Bn by the end of 2031.



A granular assessment of the emerging avenues for players in the lipids market found that lipid-based drug delivery systems have opened up a new frontier. Numerous players are garnering revenue gains from the adoption of range of functional lipids in nutraceuticals for the management of chronic diseases. Ongoing research studies on solid lipid nanoparticles and nanostructured lipid carriers are likely to pave the way to innovative products in the lipids market.

The study has found that over the years a growing body of research on nannochloropsis-derived lipids are focusing on unlocking vast avenue in the lipids market. The growing use of lipid-based drug delivery systems notably in nutraceuticals is spurring growth opportunities in lipids market. Their popularity is expected to increase owing to advantages of higher biocompatibility and versatility.

Key Findings of Lipids Market Study

Demand in Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals Industries Steering Sales : Rise in demand for cosmetics and pharmaceuticals has been expanding profitable avenues for players in the lipids market. Lipid formulations have been widely utilized in omega-3, phytosterols, and conjugated linoleic acids as carriers for delivery systems used in these industries. Especially in developed nations, the product sales have risen to meet the growing demand for customized lipid products in the pharmaceutical industries. A wide range of cosmeceuticals are employing lipids to improve the functionality of skin care formulations.





Lipids Market: Key Drivers

Strides being made by nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals has been expanding the outlook of the lipids market. In particular, rise in demand for personal care products has spurred the market prospects of lipids which form a major ingredient in the emulsion.

Extensive R&D on utilizing new sources of lipids for pharmaceuticals has catalyzed the expansion of the market. Growing inclination toward healthy lifestyle has been boosting the prospects.

Lipids Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held a major share of the global lipids market—accounting for 43.7% in 2021. India and China are lucrative markets. Strides being made in nutraceuticals industry and growing production of pharmaceuticals are expanding lucrative avenues in the regional market.

North America market is projected to gain shares by the end of the forecast period. Steady adoption of lipids in pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical industries has helped the regional market to gain prominence.

Lipids Market: Key Players

Most of the top players are geared toward capturing revenues from the demand for nutraceuticals that utilize lipid formulations. Some of the key players are Lipoid GmbH, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Matreya Llc, Chemi S.P.A., Cayman Chemical Company, Avanti Polar Lipids Inc., Abitec Corporation, NOF Corporation, Stepan Company, Merck Millipore Limited, and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Global Lipids Market: Segmentation

Global Lipids Market, by Product Type

Sphingomyelin

Glycerophospholipid

Cholesterol

Monoglycerols

Diacylglycerols

Fatty Acids

Global Lipids Market, by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food





