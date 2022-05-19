Yo-Health Inc., Signs Contract to Acquire Food Distributor

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yo-Health Inc., a rapidly expanding privately held company focused on creating high quality national brands, is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract to acquire a mid-west wholesale food distributor. The Company’s strategy is to expand its portfolio of business by offering end to end support for its operations, with centralized distribution centers. The acquisition is intended be the cornerstone for the Company’s future growth and for improving cost efficiencies.



Peter Thawnghmung, the Company CEO, stated: “We are pleased with our progress to date. Our overall goal is to transition to a publicly listed entity in 2022.”

ABOUT YO-HEALTH

History

Yo-Health Inc., was formed as a Nevada corporation in 2020 and is based in New York, NY

Sushi / Asian Fusion foods offered through a grab and go service.

Sun & Moon drinkable yogurt manufacturing and distribution.

Joyce’s Bakery wholesale and retail operations.

Yo-Health Inc., wholesale distribution operations.

Our Management team is focused on healthy alternatives in the fast-food industry. Yo-Health Inc., subsidiaries, will operate grab & go restaurants in selected areas. Yoshi Inc., offers sushi / Hibachi with operations located in supermarkets and stand-alone restaurants. The company plans to open manufacturing and distribution facilities to support the expansion effort. The company currently has 19 Yoshi operations in Baton Rouge, LA, Ohio and Indiana. The locations are servicing The Ohio State University market, the Indianapolis business district and a Sun & Moon Café servicing the University of Illinois. Our New York manufacturing facility of our Branded yogurt line is targeted to open in the 3rd quarter of 2022. Joyce’s Bakery is expected to open in the 3rd quarter of 2022 in Indiana as well.

Our Management team has a strong connection in the Sushi market and is utilizing a roll up strategy to expand its foot print in the supermarket chains.

Yo-Health Inc’s goal is to manufacture, distribute and supply all operations with products required to operate through its subsidiaries while capturing revenues in both wholesale and retail markets.

Our Vision: To become the “Starbucks” of Drinkable & Set Yogurt, complemented with our baked goods… and to be the “Chipotle” of sushi , hibachi and a variety of Asian Fusion foods.

Our Mission : To produce high-quality, natural, fresh, healthy, and great tasting food products distributed to consumer markets across the country. To provide excellent opportunities for employees, contractors, and investors to grow and realize the American dream.

Our Focus : Building our brand and growing market share through consistently delivering delicious tasting, high quality products through our retail and wholesale distribution.

Sun & Moon Café:

Café style setting

Feature Yogurt products: Drinkable, Crème, Frozen yogurt

Specialty Teas and Juices

Baked goods: Cookies, Cakes, …

Yoshi:

Restaurant setting and Grocery store

“Grab and Go” with minimal seating

Feature Sushi, Hibachi & Asian Fusion menus

Sell Sun & Moon Yogurt: Drinkable, Crème, Smoothies

Joyce’s Bakery:

Baked goods for wholesale & retail, in a café setting

Coffee, Juices, Teas and Selected Items

Business Strategy:

Roll-up strategy to expand Retail and Wholesale distribution

Major focus on wholesale drinkable Yogurt

Target area’s East coast, Midwest and South

“Contractors” to operate select retail stores

Company owned manufacturing / Distribution facilities

Yogurt and Sushi manufacturing plants for wholesale distribution

Utilize expert consultants for product quality and safety, manufacturing and distribution.



Current Retail Stores:

Acquired Win’s Sushi in Baton Rouge, LA. 16 grocery store locations in Louisiana Indianapolis, IN (Downtown) Yoshi Restaurant (Sept 2021) Columbus, OH – Ohio State University Yoshi Restaurant (February 2022) Champaign, IL (University of Illinois) Sun & Moon Yogurt Cafe (2022)

Future Retail Locations

Indianapolis, Mann Rd.– Mfg / Retail - OWNED Plan to open 1st quarter 2023

Baton Rouge, LA – Yoshi retail - OWNED Plan to open 4th Quarter 2022 Columbus, OH: OT Road Yoshi Retail - OWNED Plan to open 4th Quarter 2022



Yogurt / Sushi Manufacturing:

Flushing, NY: Yogurt manufacturing –LEASED Plan to open June / July 2022 Baton Rouge, LA: Yogurt + Sushi –OWNED Plan to open 4th Quarter 2022 Mann Road Indiana owned Planned to open 4th 1st Quarter 2023

Wholesale operations:

(Indiana) Plan to be operational 3rd Quarter 2022



For further information please see our website at: www.yo-healthinc.com

Info@yo-healthinc.com

Contact: Rosemarie Moschetta: 516-650-7157

Forward Looking Statement:

Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding launch of products, sales, markets, marketing strategies. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: We operate in a highly competitive market. If we do not compete effectively, our prospects, operating results and financial condition could be adversely affected. We are subject to government regulation, and unfavorable changes could substantially harm our business and results of operations. If we are unable to anticipate and satisfy consumer preferences in a timely manner, our business may be adversely affected. If we are unable to successfully develop, timely introduce, and effectively manage the introduction of new products and services or enhance existing products and services, our business may be adversely affected. We may not be able to achieve revenue , growth or profitability in the future. If we fail to manage our operating expenses effectively, our financial performance may be negatively impacted. We intend to spend significant amounts on advertising and other marketing campaigns to acquire new customers, which may not be successful or cost effective. Our success depends on our ability to develop and maintain a brand. If events occur that damage our brand, our business and financial results may be harmed. We collect, store, process and use personal information and other customer date, which subjects us to government regulation and other legal obligations related to privacy, information security, and data protection, and any security breach to or actual or perceived failure to comply with such legal obligations could harm our business. Cybersecurity risks could adversely affect our business and disrupt our operations. Any material disruption of our information technology systems, or those of third-party partners and data center providers could materially damage user and business partner relationships, and subject us to significant reputational, financial, legal and operational consequences. Our failure to comply with U.S. and foreign laws related to privacy, data security, and data protection could adversely affect our financial condition, operating results and our brand. An economic downturn or economic uncertainty may adversely affect consumer discretionary spending and demand for our products and services. If we are unable to protect our brand names, our brand, business and operating results could be adversely affected.

500 sq ft Yogurt Manufacturing Facility

Mann Rd., Indianapolis, IN

