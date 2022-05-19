Associa Recognized Once Again As U.S. Best Managed Company

Dallas, TX, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2022 U.S. Best Managed Company for the third consecutive year. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

The 2022 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials. This year’s designees continued to propel their businesses forward by prioritizing purpose, investing in their workforces, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Associa is proud to be recognized as a U.S. Best Managed Company for the third consecutive year. This award is a reflection of our dedication to strategy, execution and a keen focus on our people,” stated John Carona, Associa chairman and chief executive officer. “At all levels in the company we provide unsurpassed service to meet the strategic, operational and financial needs of our employees and clients.”

“Best Managed Companies consistently balance the needs of their employees with those of their clients by creating strong, service-oriented cultures that extend beyond financial considerations,” said Chelle O’Keefe, Associa executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “Associa is proud to be recognized as a leader in all four categories that define an excellent business: strategy, execution, culture and governance.”

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 40 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa