Sir Sean Connery’s Personal 1964 Aston Martin DB5 Announced as Early Highlight for Broad Arrow Group’s Monterey Jet Center Auction this August

Detroit, MI, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Broad Arrow Group company, is thrilled to announce the consignment of the personal Aston Martin DB5 of legendary actor and icon, Sir Sean Connery, for the upcoming auction to be held at the Monterey Jet Center this 18 August. The 1964 Aston Martin DB5, with an auction estimate of US $1,400,000 - $1,800,000, will be offered directly from the Connery family, who have committed to donating a significant portion of the sale proceeds to benefit the Sean Connery Philanthropy Fund.

Jason Connery, Sir Sean Connery’s son noted, “Dad used to talk about owning his own DB5, for no other reason than he loved the car, and I think in hindsight it did represent something in his life that was unique and captured a moment in time. He did tell me that driving the movie cars, all laden down with the gadgets, especially the machine guns in the front, made the car really front heavy and turning at slow speed was a Herculean task, so driving without gadgets was a joy! He loved how well balanced it was. Dad also said he would have kept the ejector seat!! I didn’t ask who for?!!” Jason Connery continued, “On a more serious note, we are so delighted to say that a significant portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Aston Martin will go to benefit the Sean Connery Philanthropy Fund, an act that we know our father would have been very pleased by.”

Clothed in aluminum ‘saloon’ bodywork by Milanese design house, Carrozzeria Touring, Aston Martin chassis no. DB5/1681/R is resplendent in Snow Shadow Grey over red Connolly leather. Delivered new to Mr. A. White on July 7, 1964, this five-speed DB5 spent much of its life in the UK until it was purchased by Sir Sean through RS Williams, a well-known Aston Martin specialist. Today, the availability of the Connery DB5 represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, DB5/1681/R is the only DB5 ever personally owned by Sir Sean and is offered for sale directly from the Connery estate.

Family friend and Broad Arrow Group Partner and Senior Car Specialist Barney Ruprecht relates his experience with Sir Sean and equally iconic Aston Martin in saying: “Helping Sir Sean source the Aston was one of the most enjoyable memories of my experience in the vintage car world. His brief to me was find the best example possible. He was fastidious in everything he researched and acquired. This was no exception and after many months of searching we settled on this example from RS Williams, the foremost Aston Martin experts . There are few cars in the world that excite me as this example does, and I have no doubt that the next owner will feel the same.” Barney continues to say, “his movies and DB5s are specifically what sparked my interest in cars as a child. It is a great honor to have been involved with the purchase and now sale of the DB5, Sir Sean's personal car. Sitting behind the wheel of Sir Sean’s personal DB5 is like stepping into the shoes of the legend himself and for an enthusiast of the legendary actor and film franchise such as myself, truly nothing compares.”

Another aspect of note in the sale of the Connery Aston Martin is that his longtime friend, fellow Scotsman, and multiple F1 World Championship racing driver, Sir Jackie Stewart has offered to give the successful buyer a drive in the car at a mutually agreeable time. While the drive itself will no doubt be memorable, the opportunity to perhaps hear a bit more about Sir Sean from a lifelong friend will no doubt be an equally compelling aspect of the added bonus. Sir Sean and Sir Jackie shared a long history of charitable work together dating over four decades and the Connery family has continued to support the work and commitment of their father to his friend. They continue to do so today by supporting Sir Jackie Stewart’s Race Against Dementia Foundation, an admirable endeavor shared between generations of family and friends.

The Aston Martin DB5 is in highly presentable condition. In fact, shortly after Sir Sean purchased the car, it went to noted marque specialist RS Williams where it received a mechanical freshening along with a full repaint to the correct Snow Shadow Grey, the correct shade of silver for Mr. Bond’s Aston Martin. Since then, the car has been well-maintained and has recently undergone a thorough service and inspection by RS Williams in preparation for the auction.

Sir Sean Connery’s iconic 1964 Aston Martin DB5 joins an impressive roster of consignments slated for the Broad Arrow Auction being held in Monterey, California on Thursday, 18 August at the Monterey Jet Center. Further details and photography of the Aston Martin can be found at www.broadarrowauctions.com.

About Broad Arrow Group

Broad Arrow Group and its subsidiaries — Broad Arrow Auctions, Broad Arrow Capital, and Collectors Garage — represent the collective vision of its founders, team members, and partners — to be the best advisor, marketplace, and financier for car collectors, with integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow Group was founded in 2021 to develop and operate a portfolio of businesses and brands that address the needs of various segments of the collector car market and to transform the collector car industry. In January 2022, Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) made a strategic investment and became a joint venture partner for Broad Arrow Group. Learn more at www.broadarrowgroup.com .

Attachments