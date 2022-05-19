Mineworx Rebranding to Regenx Tech

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announced that, with the completion of the transaction to divest of the Cehegin Iron Ore asset the Company is now beginning to reposition itself in the CleanTech sector. As part of this process the Company is introducing its new branding of Regenx Tech.



The Regenx Tech branding acknowledges the vital role the Company is going to perform in providing new life to the precious metals contained in catalytic converters that otherwise would have been destined for landfills.

Greg Pendura, President, and CEO stated “We are pleased to introduce the new brand of Regenx Tech that reflects our environmentally friendly processing technology and we are excited to be focused exclusively on the CleanTech section of our business. The magnitude of the catalytic converter market deserves this type of attention and support. This is an exciting time for the Company and the new identity reflects the energy and opportunity that the Company plans to capitalize on.”

After receiving shareholder support the Board of Directors instructed the Company to apply for statutory and regulatory approvals to officially rename the Company to Regenx Tech Corp. When these approvals are received, the Company will officially move to the new branding including the use of the new website www.regenx.tech.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth in the CleanTech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its partner Davis Recycling Inc. For further information go to www.mineworx.net.

