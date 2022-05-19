La Mancha Announces Acquisition of Additional Shares of SRG Mining Inc.

LUXEMBOURG, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. (the “Acquirer”), a wholly owned subsidiary of La Mancha Fund SCSp (the “Fund”), is pleased to announce that it has completed an acquisition of an additional 5,000,000 common shares (the “Shares”) of SRG Mining Inc. (“SRG”) (TSXV: SRG) at a price of C$0.70 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$3,500,000.



The Acquirer was the registered holder of 22,442,941 common shares of SRG immediately prior to acquiring the Shares, representing approximately 19.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of SRG (on an undiluted basis). As a result of this acquisition, the Acquirer has increased its shareholding in SRG by 4.4% to 24.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of SRG on an undiluted basis.

The Acquirer has acquired the Shares for investment purposes. In the future, the Acquirer may, from time to time, increase or decrease its investment in SRG through market transactions, private arrangements, treasury issuances or otherwise.

The Fund is a Luxembourg-based deep value fund focused on investments in the precious metals and energy transition space. La Mancha Capital Advisory LLP (“La Mancha”) advises the Fund on strategic investments made in publicly listed and private exploration, royalty and mining companies with a global outlook. The Fund is a long-term minded investor, with a mandate to support mining companies to achieve sustained growth by providing long-term equity capital as well as operational and board level expertise, to further portfolio company performance and expansion.

La Mancha Capital Advisory LLP is an Appointed Representative of G10 Capital Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 648953).

La Mancha’s head office is located at 161 Brompton Road, London, SW3 1QP.

The Acquirer’s head office is located at 31-33 Avenue Pasteur L-2311 Luxembourg.

The SRG’s head office is located at 1320 boul. Graham, Suite/bureau 132, Mont-Royal, Québec, H3P 3C8.

La Mancha Investments S.à r.l will file an early warning report in accordance with applicable securities laws, which will be available under SRG’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, and may also be obtained by contacting:

Vincent Benoit

Partner & Co-CIO

Email: vincent.benoit@lamancha.com

La Mancha Capital Advisory LLP

161 Brompton Road

London SW3 1QP