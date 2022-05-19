Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market Size to Expand Significantly of USD 8.26 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global IP multimedia subsystem market is expected to grow from USD 1.88 billion in 2019 to USD 8.26 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to hold the largest market share, followed by Europe. Canada and the USA are the main countries in the region that will drive the growth of the market. The presence of large telecom players in the region along with the penetration of innovative technologies will enable North America to act as the dominant region in the market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth rate. India, Japan, Australia, and China will emerge as the major countries to hold the market share in the APAC region. Due to rise in the use of cloud platforms by operators for implementing the IP networks, the demand in the region will rise considerably.

Get Free Sample Copy: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/417900/request-sample

Some of the notable players in the market include Huawei, Ericsson, NEC, ZTE, Nokia, Athonet, Cisco, Cirpack, Dialogic, Commverge Solutions, Italtel, Interop Technologies, Metaswitch, Oracle, Mavenir, WIT Software, Radisys, Samsung and, Ribbon Communications. The increasing investments in research and development of advanced technological innovations and launching of new products across the globe are the major strategies adopted by the players. Along with these, companies are resorting to mergers and acquisitions for increasing market share and effective deployment of resources. Telefonica and Ericsson signed a deal to operate AI-powered services like change management and, problem management in the countries of Colombia, Ecuador, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and Peru.

This study delivers a comprehensive analysis of components, telecom operators, and regions. On the basis of components the market includes product and services. The services can be professional services which includes integration and deployment, training and support and, consulting. The product component will dominate the market share due to rising implementation of the IP multimedia subsystem solutions by the telecom operators like VoWiFi, VoLTE, and RCS etc. On the basis of telecom operator, the market includes fixed operators and mobile operators. The mobile operators hold a dominant market share due to increase in demand for cost-saving and scalable solutions.

The demand of high technology networks like wireless, wireline etc, by the service providers to reduce their operational costs have fuelled the market growth. The coming up of 5G technology has led to the increasing adoption of voice over internet protocol for better communication services, acting as a major driver for market growth. The demand of consumers for high internet speed and increasing penetration of smartphones will also accelerate the market growth. The increasing penetration of IoT applications and intelligent processing technologies will help the market to grow rapidly.

Read Complete Report with TOC: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/ip-multimedia-subsystem-market-by-component-product-and-417900.html

About the report:

The global multimedia subsystem market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/417900

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketsandresearch.biz



Related Reports

Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/mobile-apps-and-web-analytics-market-by-component-419702.html

Network Slicing Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/network-slicing-market-by-application-automotive-healthcare-manufacturing-419703.html

Utility communication Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/utility-communication-market-by-component-hardware-software-application-419738.html

Affective Computing Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/affective-computing-market-by-hardware-cameras-storage-devices-419807.html