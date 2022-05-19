CMG Financial Welcomes Ricardo Torres, Area Sales Manager

MCALLEN, Texas, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMG Financial, a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, CA, announced the new hire of Area Sales Manager, Ricardo Torres NMLS #255493. Ricardo, a well-established originator in southern Texas, will be driving the CMG market in that area.

With 25 years of experience in mortgage lending, Ricardo brings a respected knowledge into his position at CMG. He's been involved in branch management since 2010, where he was Edinburg Branch Manager at AmeriPro Funding. He then served at Gold Financial Services for a time before joining Willow Bend Mortgage Company as a Branch Manager in the Edinburg area. His vast knowledge of and experience in the southern Texas region will prove useful in his new tenure at CMG. Ricardo comes highly endorsed in several areas of mortgage lending, including refinance, FHA Loans, USDA Loans, VA Loans, and investment properties.

"The Rio Grande Valley of Texas is my home, and I am excited to introduce CMG Financial to my friends and neighbors," said Ricardo. "Going back to my roots in growing branches without sacrificing the customer service to my existing referral partners and clients is a big reason CMG was my choice. Get ready to Experience Extraordinary RGV!"

"We are very excited to have Ricardo leading our team in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) area," said Chris Blevins, Central Divisional VP, Retail Division, NMLS #543324. "This is an area of Texas where we are continuing to expand our Central Division with great, experienced originators who we know will do an excellent job helping the many hopeful home buyers in RGV achieve the dream of homeownership."

###

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA, and FHLMC. CMG Financial is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

Media Contact:

Annaugh Madsen

Phone: (667) 260-6360

Email: amadsen@cmgfi.com

