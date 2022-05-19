Sierra Tucson Names New Chief Clinical Officer

TUCSON, Ariz., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Tucson, a nationally recognized residential and outpatient addiction and mental health treatment center, has promoted Ryan Drzewiecki to the role of chief clinical officer.

Drzewiecki has served as director of clinical services since joining Sierra Tucson in December. In his new role, he will be responsible for the oversight of the clinical team, which encompasses primary therapists, residential therapists, experiential therapists, alumni relations, Connect 365, the residential experience team and the safety team.

Drzewiecki has more than 15 years of behavioral health administration experience and is a licensed psychologist in Arizona and Colorado. He has served on the boards of the Arizona Psychological Foundation and The Family Learning Center, and he is a monthly training facilitator for the Colorado Internship Consortium.

Areas of interest for Drzewiecki include organizational efficiency and company culture, effective leadership and morale, substance use and process addiction, and postmodern perspectives on mental health.

“Ryan has the experience, skills and talent to continue to fulfill our mission of providing our residents with innovative, evidence-based care,” said Sierra Tucson CEO Dr. Valerie Kading.

About Sierra Tucson

Sierra Tucson is a nationally recognized provider of residential and outpatient treatment for adults who are struggling with addiction, trauma, chronic pain, mood and anxiety disorders, and co-occurring conditions. Located on 160 acres in Tucson, Arizona, the campus offers a serene environment to focus on healing and recovery. Treatment options at Sierra Tucson include inpatient treatment, residential care, partial hospitalization programming, intensive outpatient programming and detoxification services. For more information, please visit www.sierratucson.com.