Liberty Military Housing’s Own Joel Martinez Takes 1st Place at Southern California Rental Housing Association Maintenance Mania® Competition

San Diego, CA, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Military Housing is proud to announce that Joel Martinez, Maintenance Supervisor III at The Village of Serra Mesa, won first place in six categories at the Region 10, Southern California Rental Housing Association’s Maintenance Mania® Competition on April 12, 2022. Joel had the fastest combined time and earned the 1st place winner overall, making him a finalist for the National Championship on June 22, 2022, in San Diego, CA.

Maintenance Mania® is a national competition put on by the National Apartment Association (NAA) where maintenance technicians compete against each other in skill-based games built around everyday maintenance activities. All games are timed to determine the fastest competitor in each game and overall. Winners from each local event can qualify for a spot at the National Championship held at the NAA Apartmentalize conference in June 2022 in San Diego, CA. The Maintenance Mania® National Championship decides who will be the Fastest Maintenance Technician in the country.

On June 22, 2022, Joel will represent both Region 10 and Liberty Military Housing during the National Championship and compete against the best technicians from across the country for the Championship Cup, a Certificate for Apartment Maintenance Technicians (CAMT) scholarship*, and a pot of more than $20,000 in cash and prizes.

About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing (LMH), formerly known as Lincoln Military Housing, is the leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multifamily industry. LMH provides more than 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families live in homes and communities built and maintained to the highest standards. LMH was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) partnership.

For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit www.livelmh.com.

