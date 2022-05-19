Singapore’s Pluto Capital rebranded as Stratified Capital and AUM hit $100M for crypto investment

Singapore, Singapore, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratified Capital, formerly known as Pluto Capital, is excited to announce the firm's rebranding decision and all-weather methodology as part of a strategic move. Stratified Capital continues to be positioned as a blockchain venture capital firm based in Singapore with a team of global pool from Singapore, New York, Los Angeles, Shanghai, and Taipei.



On one hand, the fund retain the agenda of providing seed investment and incubation to early-stage blockchain related projects as means of maximizing alpha and introducing diversified & institutional quality portfolio of digital assets to investors. On the other hand, in order to fulfil LP’s passive investing strategy without making asset allocation shifts under the market volatility, the fund added reasonable crypto beta allocation to make itself available to the masses. The all-weather methodology helped the fund hit $100M AUM in Apr.

Started from $30M Fund I which GP commitment took 90% in 2021, the firm's new strategic move coincides with recent milestones since inception including seed investments and incubation in notable rising stars such as Meta1, SignalPlus, Zecrey and Silvermint, along with over a dozen projects in the diversified portfolio that is spread across various sectors within the industry such as ZK-Proof, metadata, infrastructure, DAG chains, gamefi, and socialfi. Each project in the portfolio is holistically vetted based on the firm’s investment philosophy surrounding appropriate diversification, value orientation and appropriate horizon. Providing funding to promising projects is only part of the story, Stratified Capital further adds value by providing incubation services to the portfolio projects through a customized model involving business model refinement, tokenomics guidance, go-to-market strategy, talent referral, as well as fund-raising and listing advisory.

This is made possible by a team of highly experienced professionals from well-recognised global financial institutions including Goldman Sachs, NOMURA, and PIMCO led by general partners who have a proven track record of successful angel investments in current industry giants such as Binance, Bybit, Bitmain and Polkadot.

Stratified Capital will continue to leverage the expertise and wealth of network resources to compound on the current success. Decades of global financial institutional experience combined with a hands-on blockchain investment approach allows the firm to continue to adapt and capitalize on a cutting edge and shifting industry landscape.

