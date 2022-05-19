Global Liquid Filtration Market is Predicted to Witness Huge Growth of USD 3.4 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global liquid filtration market is expected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2019 to USD 3.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The APAC region stands as a promising market for liquid filtration devices and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period. It is also the largest market for liquid filtration devices. Increasing industrialisation and urbanisation in developing countries are driving growth in this market. Other key market drivers are strict legislation regulating industrial and municipal waste.

Key players in the global liquid filtration market are Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, Sefar AG, Eagle Nonwovens Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Lydall, G. Bopp + Co. AG, GKD Gebr. Kufferath AG, Mann+Hummel, Clear Edge, Fibertex Nonwovens, Johns Manville, Valmet, Kavon Filter Products Co., Norafin Industries, Sandler AG, Yingkaimo Metal Net Co., Hollingsworth & Vose, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Autotech Nonwovens, TWE Group, Johns Manville, American Fabric Filter, and 3M, and Berry Global, Inc. among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global liquid filtration market.

DuPont, a pioneer in water purification and separation technologies including ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis and ion exchange resins, reached an agreement in February 2020 to acquire Desalitech Ltd., a company that is specialised in closed circuit reverse osmosis (CCRO).

The fabric material segment includes polymer, metal, cotton and aramid. The polymer segment is said to dominate the market in the next few years because of its excellent properties. Polymer properties include high thermal tolerance, high tenacity, low absorption of water and strong resistance to various chemicals. The filter media segment is sub-segmented into woven, non-woven and mesh, from which the non-woven filter media is the largest market. It is said to witness the highest CAGR in this segment. Based on applications, the market is divided into chemical, pharmaceutical, metal & mining, food & beverage, municipal treatment, industrial treatment and others. During the forecast period, food & beverage is expected to be the fastest-growing sub-segment of the liquid filtration market because of the increased demand for packaged food, ready-to-eat food, processed food and semi-processed food.

About the report:

The global liquid filtration market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

