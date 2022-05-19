JumpCloud Launches First Customer Awards Program

LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud today announced the inaugural JumpCloud Customer Awards (“Jumpies”), to recognize the incredible things users and their organizations are doing with JumpCloud. IT admins have had to radically shift the way their organizations do business, and they have been the behind-the-scenes champions who don't always get the recognition they deserve. Users often realize that their daily tasks are easier, but they might not understand the “why” behind that ease, or what it took to make it possible. These awards serve to highlight the standout people, processes, and organizations that use JumpCloud to make work happen better, faster, easier, and with greater security.



Over 180,000 organizations use JumpCloud for secure, frictionless access to whatever IT resource they might need, making the JumpCloud Open Directory Platform the IT backbone for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the globe. 2021 research showed that SMEs see no less complexity across their technical stack than their enterprise peers, but face more challenges from smaller staffs and budgets. Yet, SMEs are prevailing, and implementing JumpCloud to solve these challenges, often in unique and innovative ways.

One lone IT admin was able to get a company of 50+ users set up with the JumpCloud agent the day before the move to remote work, allowing the organization to rest comfortably knowing that their systems and network were secure thanks to features like single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and Zero Trust security. Another customer faced a similar challenge, but needed to enable teachers to work remotely and concurrently ensure students could continue to access their resources. Within 24 hours, they had an app worked out so students could go to their website, hit a button, log in with their JumpCloud accounts, and get access. On top of that, through JumpCloud, the admin configured a system in which families can purchase used textbooks, authenticate to online providers, and access electronic resources without buying new access codes. Families save as much as 75 percent on their online textbook fees now.

“Since day one, JumpCloud has always focused on doing what is best for our customers and users,” said Greg Keller, chief technology officer, JumpCloud. “The Jumpies are one more way we want to thank and acknowledge the awesome things customers are doing with JumpCloud. Our customers have helped shape our roadmap, and we’d like to recognize them for trusting JumpCloud to transform their organizations and empower other SMEs and IT admins to make work happen.”

Award Process and Details

Award submissions must be received by June 8, 2022 via the JumpCloud Community , an industry forum for IT professionals to connect and share ideas, guides, and templates that help them solve professional and technical challenges.

Once the submission window closes, all nominations will be voted on in the first round by the JumpCloud Community. Community voting will end at Midnight MT on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Community’s top three (3) choices for each category will then be sent to the judging panel, including: Adrian Bridgwater, technology journalist freelancer for Forbes and Computer Weekly (among others), Greg Keller, and Ryan Bacon, JumpCloud’s IT manager, who will determine a winner and runner-up for each category.

The awards will be presented and publicly announced at the JumpCloud All Company Meeting on July 19th, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Winners will be notified before the conference.

The Jumpies will be awarded in the following categories:

Best End User Experience: Highlights customers that are using JumpCloud to make work better, faster, and easier for their end users.





Highlights customers that are using JumpCloud to make work better, faster, and easier for their end users. Most Innovative Use of Integration: Highlights customers and the out-of-the-box ways in which they’re using JumpCloud to Make (Remote) Work Happen ® .





Highlights customers and the out-of-the-box ways in which they’re using JumpCloud to Make (Remote) Work Happen . Best Business Transformation: Highlights customers that are using JumpCloud in a way that fundamentally transforms their business in a mission-critical way.





Highlights customers that are using JumpCloud in a way that fundamentally transforms their business in a mission-critical way. Community Choice: Unrecognized Acts/Unsung Champions: Highlights and celebrates the work and people behind the scenes that don't always receive recognition, but are critical to the success of IT teams and organizations alike.



In addition to receiving an award, winners will also be announced in a press release, have their logos and stories featured on the JumpCloud website, and JumpCloud will donate $1,000 to a charity selected by the winner from a list provided by JumpCloud.

For more information, terms and conditions, and more, please check out this page .

