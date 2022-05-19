D2L Inc. Announces Date of Release of First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) (“D2L” or the “Company”), a global learning technology company, announced today that it will report financial results for the three-month period ending April 30, 2022 after markets close on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. John Baker, Chief Executive Officer, and Melissa Howatson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m (ET), followed by a question-and-answer period.

Q1 FISCAL 2023 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. (ET) Dial-in number: Canada: 1 (226) 828-7575 or 1 (833) 950-0062 United States: 1 (844) 200-6205 Access code: 459486 Webcast: A live webcast will be available at https://ir.d2l.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx Replay: Canada: 1 (226) 828-7578 or US: 1 (866) 813-9403 (Replay code: 019336) Available until June 16, 2022

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more at www.D2L.com.

