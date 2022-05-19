Sauce Labs Announces Contract Testing with API Mocking and Test Generation from OpenAPI Specifications

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc, the leading provider of continuous testing and error reporting solutions, today announced the release of contract testing with mocking on the Sauce Labs API Testing Platform . Contract testing validates high numbers of APIs without requiring the time, effort, and cost of executing and maintaining suites of functional and integration tests.

Using contract testing within the Sauce Labs API Testing Platform gives developers and testers the ability to manage release risk at any scale or speed. Sauce Labs is the only testing platform that unifies all major types of API testing – from contract testing to functional, integration, load and performance testing as well as API monitoring - on a single platform with visibility across the SDLC. Managers can make data-driven decisions based on detailed error reporting and historic quality trends across projects, teams, builds, and pipelines.

“Development and testing teams must execute quality engineering processes that will assist in reducing risk earlier in the SDLC,” says Abel Mathew, Chief Technology Officer at Sauce Labs. “By offering contract testing on a unified API testing and insights platform, managers can drive continuous improvement with more effective handoffs, reusability, and composability to deploy any kind of API test at any point in the SDLC to ensure quality-at-speed.”

Sauce Labs API Testing Platform was built from the ground up to eliminate testing bottlenecks and the complexity of validating countless APIs powering microservices and most cloud-native, web and mobile apps. By unifying API mocking, testing and insights on a single platform, Sauce Labs empowers developers to configure any mix of API, UI and mobile test automation for quality-at-speed. With better developer experience, Sauce Labs customers benefit from improved release confidence, whether just starting their API-first journey or already massively scaling APIs. Free trials and features are available on the Sauce Labs website

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that enable customers to deliver digital confidence. The Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud delivers a 360-degree view of a customer’s application experience, ensuring that web and mobile applications look, function, and perform exactly as they should on every browser, OS, and device, every single time. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Riverwood Capital, TPG, IVP, Centerview Partners, and Adams Street Partners. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com .

