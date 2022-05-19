Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:



Loop Software Conference

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Virtual 1x1 meetings Bank of America’s 2022 Global Technology Conference

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET) 4th Annual Mizuho Cybersecurity Summit 2022

Monday, June 13, 2022

Virtual 1x1 meetings

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

