GOGL - Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders

Eligible option holders in Golden Ocean Group Ltd (the “Company”) have today exercised share options in accordance with the terms previously announced.

Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen, CEO, has exercised 300,000 share options and subsequently sold 300,000 shares. Following the exercise, Mr. Andersen holds 250,000 share options.

Peder Simonsen, CFO, has exercised 75,000 share options and has subsequently sold 75,000 shares. Following the exercise, Mr. Simonsen holds 200,000 share options and 500 shares.

Please see the attached forms for notification and public disclosure of transaction attached for details.





This notification has been publicly disclosed in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment