Miller/Howard Investments Named to PSN Top Guns List of Best Performing Strategies for Q1 2022

Woodstock, NY, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miller/Howard Investments announced today it has been named to the celebrated PSN Top Guns List of best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies for Q1 2022. The highly anticipated list, published by Zephyr, remains one of the most important references for investors and asset managers.

“With the growing interest in separately managed accounts, the PSN Top Guns List has attracted greater attention,” says Margaret Tobiasen, SVP of Data Distribution who cites PSN’s pioneering efforts as the first SMA database as the reason for the list’s popularity. “Miller/Howard has done remarkable work and we are pleased to include them as a top performer.”

For its dividend and infrastructure strategies, Miller/Howard focuses on the quality of a company, its ability to grow income, and the sustainability of its business model and practices. The firm has integrated environmental, social, and governance (ESG) analysis with fundamental research since the inception of its first strategy in 1991.

Through a combination PSN’s proprietary performance screens, the PSN Top Guns List ranks products in six proprietary categories in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time.

Miller/Howard’s Income-Equity Strategy was named Top Gun 1-Star rating, meaning the strategy had one of the top ten returns for the quarter in the US Equity Socially Responsible Universe.

Miller/Howard’s Income-Equity (No MLPs) Strategy was named Top Gun 1-Star rating, meaning the strategy had one of the top ten returns for the quarter in the US Equity Socially Responsible Universe.

Miller/Howard’s Infrastructure Strategy was named Top Gun 1-Star rating, meaning the strategy had one of the top ten returns for the quarter in the Large Cap Universe, Large Value Universe, US Equity Socially Responsible Universe, and US Value Universe. The Infrastructure Strategy was also named Top Gun 2-Stars rating, meaning the strategy had one of the top ten returns for the one-year period in the Large Cap Universe, Large Value Universe, US Equity Socially Responsible Universe, and US Value Universe.

Miller/Howard’s North American Energy (with K-1s) Strategy (formerly known as Drill Bit to Burner Tip®) was named Top Gun 1-Star rating, meaning the strategy had one of the top ten returns for the quarter in the US Equity Universe. The North American Energy (with K-1s) Strategy was also named Top Gun 2-Stars rating, meaning the strategy had one of the top ten returns for the one-year period in the US Equity Universe.

Miller/Howard’s North American Energy (without K-1s) Strategy (formerly known as Drill Bit to Burner Tip® no K-1s) was named Top Gun 1-Star rating, meaning the strategy had one of the top ten returns for the quarter in the US Equity Universe. The North American Energy (without K-1s) Strategy was also named Top Gun 2-Stars rating, meaning the strategy had one of the top ten returns for the one-year period in the US Equity Universe.

Miller/Howard’s Midstream Energy (No K-1s) Strategy (closed to new investors) was named Top Gun 1-Star rating, meaning the strategy had one of the top ten returns for the quarter in the Large Cap Universe, Large Value Universe, US Equity Universe, and US Value Universe. The Midstream Energy (No K-1s) Strategy was also named Top Gun 2-Stars rating, meaning the strategy had one of the top ten returns for the one-year period in the Large Cap Universe, Large Value Universe, US Equity Universe, and US Value Universe.

About Miller/Howard Investments

Miller/Howard Investments Inc., based in Woodstock, New York. Miller/Howard Investments Inc.’s total firm assets as of March 31, 2022 were approximately $3.0 billion, including $0.3 billion in assets under advisement. Miller/Howard Investments Inc. focuses on income-producing equities, with an emphasis on high-quality stocks with high yield and strong dividend growth, offering investors the opportunity for capital appreciation, current income, and growth of income. The firm has integrated environmental, social, and governance (ESG) research in its managed portfolios for over three decades.

About PSN

For nearly four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr’s PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors rely. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. For more details on the methodology behind the PSN Top Guns Rankings or to purchase PSN Top Guns Reports, contact Margaret Tobiasen at Margaret.tobiasen@informa.com. Visit PSN online to learn more.