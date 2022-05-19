Global Lithotripsy Devices Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth of USD 2.1 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global lithotripsy devices market is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 2.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region stands as a promising market for lithotripsy devices. It is expected to grow at the highest during the forecast period because of increasing medical infrastructure and technology. Currently, North America holds the largest market share in this market due to a considerable number of nephrolithiasis patients in this region.

Get Free Sample Copy: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/417915/request-sample

Key players in the global lithotripsy devices market are Walz Elektronik GmbH, Siemens AG, Dornier MedTech, STORZ Medical, Richard Wolf, Allenger, DirexGroup, MS Westfalia, Olympus America, Boston Scientific, Beijing SODY Medical Equipment Co. Ltd, MTS Medical, and Apex-MediTech among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global lithotripsy devices market.

In May 2018, Dornier MedTech released Dornier Delta III SmartLitho, the world's first smart lithotripter which uses big data. Dornier Delta III will assist urologists in making treatment decisions using analytical algorithms. With powerful imaging, the tool is accessible for enhanced stone visualization, and increased productivity thanks to time-saving features, allowing for surgeons to operate on more patients in less time.

The type segment includes intracorporeal lithotripsy devices and extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy devices. The extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) segment will dominate the market over the forecast period by having a high growth rate and a larger market share over intracorporeal lithotripsy devices. The ESWL system is safe, time-efficient and non-invasive, which means there is no requirement for open surgeries. The industry is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and others based on end-user. The hospital segment makes up the largest market share because hospitals are the main users of lithotripsy products during surgery operations. The application segment includes kidney stones, pancreatic stones, urethral stones, and bile duct stones. The kidney stones section accounted for the largest market share in 2017.

Read Complete Report with TOC: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/lithotripsy-devices-market-by-type-intracorporeal-lithotripsy-devices-417915.html

About the report:

The global lithotripsy devices market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/417915

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketsandresearch.biz



Related Reports

Casting and Splinting Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/casting-and-splinting-market-by-type-splinting-supplies-419526.html

Healthcare Data Interoperability Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/healthcare-data-interoperability-market-by-level-foundational-semantic-419539.html

Polymer Microinjection Molding Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/polymer-microinjection-molding-market-by-type-thermosets-thermoplastics-419679.html

Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/self-contained-breathing-apparatus-market-by-application-fire-fighting-industrial-419680.html