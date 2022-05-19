Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Redesignation of Class D Units of Longevity Pension Fund

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments”) is announcing today that effective as of May 30, 2022, Class D1 units, Class D2 units, Class D3 units, Class D4 units, Class D5 units, Class Accumulator D units and Class Accumulator DT5 units of the Longevity Pension Fund (the “Fund”) will be redesignated as follows based on the relative net asset value per unit of the Fund on May 27, 2022.



Fund Existing Class Redesignated To Longevity Pension Fund

Class D1 units Class F1 units Class D2 units Class F2 units Class D3 units Class F3 units Class D4 units Class F4 units Class D5 units Class F5 units Class Accumulator D units Class Accumulator F units Class Accumulator DT5 units Class Accumulator FT5 units

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $13 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, offering a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent, technology-driven financial services platform that is reshaping the industry by connecting and creating opportunities across asset management, wealth management and small business financial services.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.