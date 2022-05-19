MASS Group Awarded a Contract From Oakland County (Michigan) for Primary Inventory Management Solution

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manufacturing Automation & Software Systems, Inc., dba MASS Group, Inc., an organization that is on a mission to deliver comprehensive and easy-to-use inventory, warehouse, and maintenance management solutions, is pleased to announce that its commercial off-the-shelf product, Traceability Made Easy® (TME®), was awarded a contract from Oakland County (Michigan) to provide full traceability and genealogy of the county's inventory and asset tracking needs.

The TME® software solution will enable the county full inventory management control over its PPE supplies and medical equipment in real time. MASS Group's COTS product will provide a plethora of features for the county. From robust reporting capabilities that abide by federal compliance mandates to a comprehensive inventory record that provides a full and complete record of each item containing a variety of attributes, MASS Group is delivering an intuitive inventory management solution that will transform the processes and systems for Oakland County.

Though the web-based software can be installed on premise, the County has chosen to have MASS Group host via AWS for the ultimate flexibility and minimal reliance on internal IT resources. Users will have secure access anytime and anywhere. Additionally, a well-defined and proven implementation process will minimize organizational disruption and resources consumed. The successful selection of MASS Group's TME® software solution will provide Oakland County 24/7 real-time traceability for all their medical devices and PPE equipment.

About MASS Group

At MASS Group, we see ourselves as partners in helping our customers achieve their business goals. We aim to diligently listen and respond to our clients by providing tailored solutions to fit their unique business needs.

Since 1998, MASS Group, Inc., has established itself as a reputable software distributor. The company has evolved over the years in developing, selling, and supporting its software suite called Traceability Made Easy® (TME®). TME® is an all-in-one cloud-based software solution that provides end-to-end capabilities across the entire supply chain and delivers a single source of truth to manage, track, and communicate enterprise activities that provide a real-time view into critical business processes.

As a company, we also strive to provide a challenging and rewarding work environment for our greatest asset - our employees. Through the dedication of our employees, we aim to deliver innovative products supported by high-quality customer care to help our clients achieve their highest goals.

You can contact us via phone at 1-800-842-2790 or email at sales@massgroup.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Inventory Management Oakland County Header Image with PPE Warehouse Workers





Image of warehouse workers managing inventory with tablets wearing ppe masks









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment