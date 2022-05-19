Melcor announces Annual General Meeting voting results

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, today announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held today. A total of 26,489,850 shares were voted by proxy, representing 80.68% of the outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominee% Votes For% Votes Withheld
Douglas Goss95.974.03
Andrew Melton94.975.03
Kathleen Melton94.985.02
Timothy Melton95.994.01
Bruce Pennock96.153.85
Janet Riopel99.910.09
Catherine Roozen95.134.87
Ralph Young95.084.92

About Melcor Developments Ltd.

Melcor is a diversified real estate development and asset management company with a rich heritage of innovation in real estate since 1923.

Through integrated operating divisions, Melcor manages the full life cycle of real estate development: acquiring raw land, community planning, construction and development, and managing revenue-producing office, retail and residential assets. Melcor develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses.

Melcor is committed to building communities that enrich quality of life – communities where people live, work, shop and play.

 

 

        











    

        

        
