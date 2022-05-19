Melcor announces Annual General Meeting voting results

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, today announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held today. A total of 26,489,850 shares were voted by proxy, representing 80.68% of the outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:
|Nominee
|% Votes For
|% Votes Withheld
|Douglas Goss
|95.97
|4.03
|Andrew Melton
|94.97
|5.03
|Kathleen Melton
|94.98
|5.02
|Timothy Melton
|95.99
|4.01
|Bruce Pennock
|96.15
|3.85
|Janet Riopel
|99.91
|0.09
|Catherine Roozen
|95.13
|4.87
|Ralph Young
|95.08
|4.92
About Melcor Developments Ltd.
Melcor is a diversified real estate development and asset management company with a rich heritage of innovation in real estate since 1923.
Through integrated operating divisions, Melcor manages the full life cycle of real estate development: acquiring raw land, community planning, construction and development, and managing revenue-producing office, retail and residential assets. Melcor develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses.
Melcor is committed to building communities that enrich quality of life – communities where people live, work, shop and play.