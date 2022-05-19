Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Upstart Holdings, Inc. (“Upstart” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UPST) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Upstart stock between November 9, 2021 and May 9, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that Upstart’s AI model could not adequately account for macroeconomic factors such as interest rates that impact the market-clearing price for loans; (2) that, as a result, Upstart was experiencing negative impact on its conversion rate; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to use its balance sheet to fund loans; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Upstart should contact the Firm prior to the July 12, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .